Cam Amen: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Platinum Ticket Winner On ‘American Idol’

Cam Amen is already one to watch in American Idol season 21. His audition made him an instant frontrunner because he was handed a Platinum Ticket. After being able to sit through the first round of Hollywood Week, Cam will take the stage during the April 3 episode.

So, who is Cam Amen? He’s been through so much at the young age of 27. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Cam.

1. Cam landed one of the coveted Platinum Tickets.

Cam performed a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” for his audition. Luke Bryan called Cam’s style “beautifully unique” and later told the other judges that Cam was the “best soul singer we’ve ever had.” The judges decided to give him the last Platinum Ticket of the auditions. His audition video has been viewed over 2.7 million times on YouTube.

2. Cam was put into foster care as a kid.

During his audition, Cam revealed that he was put into foster care when he was a teenager after his mom abandoned him and his siblings. When he turned 18, Cam began raising his brother and sister. He helped get them through high school. He was their caretaker for 5 years.

3. Cam lives with his girlfriend.

Cam is originally from Indianapolis, but he moved to Nebraska with his girlfriend, Ericka. Ericka was by his side throughout his audition and got to see the moment Cam nabbed the Platinum Ticket.

4. Cam Amen is a stage name.

Cam’s real name is Cameron Osterloh. He has started using the stage name Cam Amen. He also uses the stage name for his social media accounts.

5. Cam has found lifelong friends through Idol.

Fellow Idol contestant Iam Tongi shared a sweet post on Instagram about meeting friends while competing on the show. “Man I never thought I would meet life long friends here but I love all these guys,” Iam captioned his post, which included Cam. Cam commented, “Man!!! Love you bro!! That fit really hit bro! So I’m going country.”