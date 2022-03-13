Cadence Baker: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Standout

Cadence Baker wows the judges during her ‘American Idol’ audition on March 12. This 18-year-old singer is one to keep your eye on this season. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 20 is shaping up to be one of the best American Idol seasons yet. Cadence Baker auditions during the March 13 episode and stuns the judges with her gorgeous cover of a famous song. Cadence is only 18 years old and has a bright future as a singer.

Once you watch her audition, you’re going to be asking: who is Cadence Baker? She’s one to watch in season 20. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about her.

1. Cadence auditions with a Whitney Houston song.

Cadence sings a stunning and unique cover of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” Her dad, Shane Baker, plays the guitar during his daughter’s audition. The judges give Cadence a standing ovation. “That was amazing. It was really good,” Katy Perry says. Luke Bryan raves that Cadence’s performance was “one of the best auditions” he’s seen. Cadence is going to Hollywood!

2. Cadence is from Alabama.

Cadence is from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Muscle Shoals is known as the “Hit Recording Capital of the World.” Aretha Franklin notably recorded at the renowned FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.

3. Cadence’s grandfather is Gary Baker.

Cadence comes from a very musical family. Cadence’s grandfather is Gary Baker, a famous songwriter. He had played in Marie Osmond’s band and wrote the song “I Swear” with his songwriting partner Frank J. Myers. Cadence also wrote the song “I’m Already There” for Lonestar. Cadence’s dad is a professional guitar player.

4. ‘Idol’ has helped Cadence with her confidence.

“Being on Idol has definitely helped me a lot with my confidence,” Cadence told WAAY 31. “I used to not be super confident, but now that people are actually rooting for me and you know are like, ‘This sounds good,’ and it’s not just criticism. It’s more constructive criticism… It definitely puts a different outlook on yourself.”

5. Cadence is on social media.

Cadence is on Instagram under the handle @cadencebakerr. She has been posting more frequently ahead of her American Idol audition. She also on TikTok and using the same handle as she uses on Instagram.