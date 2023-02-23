Alex Murdaugh’s Surviving Son: What To Know About Buster & His Testimony In Murder Trial

Image Credit: Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

Lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been accused of murdering his wife and son.

Alex’s older son Buster is his only remaining immediate family member following the murders.

Buster Murdaugh testified for the first time on Tuesday, February 21.

Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster took the stand to testify in his father’s defense on Tuesday, February 21. The trial marked the first time that the lawyer’s son spoke out since his mother Maggie and brother Paul were murdered in June 2021. He teared up many times throughout his testimony. Since the trial began on January 25, Buster, 26, has been seated behind his father on the defense side through the trial. Find out everything you need to know about Buster and the trial here.

Alex was accused of killing his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh, 54, reported the murders of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, at their family hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. The lawyer and his wife had been living separately for some time, and he asked her to meet to visit with his sick father. Both Maggie and Paul were shot multiple times. Alex was indicted in July 2022 for both murders. Alex has plead not guilty, and the prosecutors are seeking a life imprisonment sentence without parole.

Buster said he regularly spoke with his family before the murders

Buster was called on to testify by his father’s defense. During his emotional testimony, Buster said that he kept in touch with all of his family members pretty regularly. He testified that he spoke to each of his family members just about every day, according to The New York Times. He described their family as “close-knit,” per Today.

Buster testified that he spoke to his dad the night of the murders

As he testified for his dad, Buster revealed that his dad had called him before going to the house before he allegedly found Maggie and Paul murdered. Buster revealed that his father had called to say he was on the way to see his mother, and he called shortly after he allegedly found that both of them were murdered. “He sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot,” he said, per People. “I just sat there for a minute. I was in shock.”

After the murders, Buster also testified in dispute to a claim from the prosecution that he had said “I did him so bad” during a police interview. Alex’s son said that it was clear that his dad had said “They” rather than “I.”

He said his dad was upset by the murders

Alex said that after learning about the murders, he immediately drove to be with his dad. When asked about how his father reacted to the murders, Buster explained that Alex was “heartbroken” by Maggie and Paul’s deaths. “”I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug,” he said. “He was destroyed.”