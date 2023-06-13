Brynn Cummings: 5 Things To Know About The 12-Year-Old Standout Ventriloquist On ‘AGT’

Brynn is auditioning for AGT season 18.

The third week of America’s Got Talent auditions will air on June 13, with brand-new acts taking the stage in hopes of wowing the judges. Brynn Cummings is one of the new contestants, and she’s ready to show off her ventriloquism and magic skills.

So, who is Brynn Cummings? This 12-year-old was inspired to get into ventriloquism by an AGT alum! Here’s everything you need to know about Brynn.

Brynn has been a ventriloquist and magician since she was 8 years old. In her very first year of practicing, she won first place in the stage competition at the 82nd Annual Abbott’s Magic Get Together in Michigan, according to her official website. She’ll hit the AGT with one of her puppets during the June 13 episode.

Brynn was inspired by AGT winner Darci Lynne.

After watching Darci Lynne Farmer on America’s Got Talent, Brynn asked her parents for her first puppet. Darci Lynne notably won AGT season 12. Brynn is also training with coach Gary Owen, who has coached Darci Lynne as well.

Brynn has appeared on Penn & Teller and more.

Brynn was featured in the 2020 TV special Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too. She gave her own Ted Talk — “How To Dream Like a 10-Year-Old” — at TEDxDetroit in 2021. She opened up about being inspired by Darci Lynne and how she taught herself ventriloquism. “When following your dreams, it’s important to try new things,” she said.

Brynn hails from Paw Paw, Michigan, a small town in the southwestern part of the state. Brynn is currently in middle school.

Brynn is learning how to play the piano.

Back in February 2023, Brynn shared on Instagram that she had been teaching herself how to play piano since Christmas. She shared a mash-up of songs she’d been trying to learn. She’s a natural!