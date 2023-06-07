Brittany Renner: 5 Things To Know About Influencer Spotted Out With Shaq

Brittany Renner is a fitness influencer and model.

She boasts nearly 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Brittany was seen stepping out casually with Shaquille O’Neal in June of 2023.

Brittany Renner, 31, is a rising social media influencer with millions of followers between Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. In addition, she’s a former real life basketball girlfriend and a loving mother. On June 6, 2023, she was spotted having dinner at the posh Beverly Hills Hotel with none other than NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, per TMZ. They were at the location for nearly two hours, with Brittany wearing a gorgeous white dress and Shaq rocking jeans and a hoodie.

Alas, the duo don’t seem to be dating, despite the evening dinner date. Sources told the outlet that they are “not an item — they have been cool for a long time and just wanted to reconnect.” Incidentally, Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal were married at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in 2000. They divorced in 2011.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Date Night: Photos Of Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Plus More A-List Couples Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - Looks like Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny had a great time enjoying the game and some laughs with their pal Taco at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles Pictured: Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Spidey / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Here’s everything you need to know about the stunning influencer seen dining with Shaq.

Brittany dated PJ Washington.

Brittany and Charlotte Hornets’ PJ Washington had a whirlwind romance. In March of 2021, just one month after confirming their relationship via social media, they announced in separate Instagram posts that they were welcoming their first child. Both posts have since been deleted, and by May, they’d welcomed their child, a son. In July, they split, with PJ seemingly accusing her of “faking it all along” in a since-deleted tweet.

Speculation also swirled that she was pursuing child support, but in a November 2021 interview, she stated that she genuinely loved him. “I’ve always been in it for true love… I thought that was my guy,” she said during an episode of the Off the Record podcast with DJ Akademiks at the time.

She’s a former athlete.

According to the U.S. Sun, Brittany has an impressive athletic background of her own — she reportedly played at Jackson State University, winning the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) Championship back in 2010.

She’s had several high-profile romances.

Shaq and PJ are just two of the high-profile men Brittany has been seen hanging out with. According to The Sun, she’s also been linked to Trey Songz, Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown, James Harden, Lil Uzi Vert, and “Money In The Grave” rapper Drake.

She’s a mother.

As mentioned above, Brittany is a mother to one adorable child, a now 2-year-old son, born in May of 2021. “Happy 2nd birthday to my baby,” she captioned a collection of photos and videos on May 5, 2023. “My son has inspired me to dig deeper and trust the whispers of my heart. I admire that he is headstrong, moves at his own pace, and approaches all things with curiosity. He has been one of my greatest teachers! Every present moment with him is truly a gift. I’m thankful we chose one another in this lifetime.”

She’s an actress.

According to IMDb, Brittany has appeared professionally onscreen with several impressive credits. She played “Bella” in two episodes of 2020’s The Haves And The Have Nots, as well as the gorgeous and seductive “Mona” in 2019’s American Soul. She was also a featured model in Kevin Gates’ music video for “Bad For Me.”