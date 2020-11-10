Brendan Morais: 5 Things To Know About Tayshia’s 1st One-On-One Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams’ journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ begins during the Nov. 10 episode — and Brendan Morais is the lucky guy who gets her very first one-on-one date!

Brendan Morais will get to spend some quality time with Tayshia Adams on the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette. “Brendan is eager to spend time with Tayshia on his one-on-one date, but his excitement is mixed with uncertainty,” a press release for the episode said. “He harbors a secret about a past relationship that he’s nervous about sharing with Tayshia. How will she respond to his honest, sincere revelation?”

Things were completely shaken up on the show’s Nov. 5 episode when Clare Crawley decided she was only interested in one of the men, Dale Moss, and no longer wanted to pursue the other 16 guys. Clare and Dale got engaged, leaving the remaining contestants more confused than ever. Luckily, the journey wasn’t over for those men, as Tayshia stepped in as Clare’s replacement. Get to know more about her first one-on-one date, Brendan, below!

1. He’s extremely close to his family. Brendan’s father died when he was very young, which strengthened his bond with the rest of his family. Although he briefly lived in Los Angeles, Brendan returned home to Massachusetts to be closer to his love ones and to work for his family roofing business. He has nieces and nephews who he’s close to, as well.

2. He’s done some modeling. In addition to his career as a commercial roofer, Brendan has also worked in modeling. He’s modeled for brands like New Balance, and appeared in commercials for Jos A. Bank, Truly Hard Seltzer, Jeep and more. Brendan is represented by NEMG and Maggie Agency for his modeling career.

3. He’s dabbled in acting. Brendan has an IMDB page, which confirms that he’s appeared in two shorts, Ace of Spades and Chances, as well the movie Get Rich Free. All three listings are from 2017.

4. He’s a basketball coach. Brendan’s “real passion is coaching his high school’s basketball team,” according to his ABC bio. He’s definitely in good shape, too, which is evident from some of the shirtless pics he’s posted on social media!

5. He’s a true crime junkie. Brenda’s ABC bio also confirms that he loves researching true crime in his free time. His other hobbies are working out and hanging out with his friends.