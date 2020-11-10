5 Things

Brendan Morais: 5 Things To Know About Tayshia’s 1st One-On-One Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - "1601" - Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as "The Bachelorette" returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of "The Bachelor," and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) CLARE CRAWLEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS
Deputy Editor of New York City

Tayshia Adams’ journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ begins during the Nov. 10 episode — and Brendan Morais is the lucky guy who gets her very first one-on-one date!

Brendan Morais will get to spend some quality time with Tayshia Adams on the Nov. 10 episode of The Bachelorette. “Brendan is eager to spend time with Tayshia on his one-on-one date, but his excitement is mixed with uncertainty,” a press release for the episode said. “He harbors a secret about a past relationship that he’s nervous about sharing with Tayshia. How will she respond to his honest, sincere revelation?”

Things were completely shaken up on the show’s Nov. 5 episode when Clare Crawley decided she was only interested in one of the men, Dale Mossand no longer wanted to pursue the other 16 guys. Clare and Dale got engaged, leaving the remaining contestants more confused than ever. Luckily, the journey wasn’t over for those men, as Tayshia stepped in as Clare’s replacement. Get to know more about her first one-on-one date, Brendan, below!

brendan morais
Brendan Morais in his promo shot for ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

1. He’s extremely close to his family. Brendan’s father died when he was very young, which strengthened his bond with the rest of his family. Although he briefly lived in Los Angeles, Brendan returned home to Massachusetts to be closer to his love ones and to work for his family roofing business. He has nieces and nephews who he’s close to, as well.

2. He’s done some modeling. In addition to his career as a commercial roofer, Brendan has also worked in modeling. He’s modeled for brands like New Balance, and appeared in commercials for Jos A. Bank, Truly Hard Seltzer, Jeep and more. Brendan is represented by NEMG and Maggie Agency for his modeling career.

brendan morais tayshai adams
Brendan Morais gets to know Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

3. He’s dabbled in acting. Brendan has an IMDB page, which confirms that he’s appeared in two shorts, Ace of Spades and Chances, as well the movie Get Rich Free. All three listings are from 2017.

4. He’s a basketball coach. Brendan’s “real passion is coaching his high school’s basketball team,” according to his ABC bio. He’s definitely in good shape, too, which is evident from some of the shirtless pics he’s posted on social media!

5. He’s a true crime junkie. Brenda’s ABC bio also confirms that he loves researching true crime in his free time. His other hobbies are working out and hanging out with his friends.