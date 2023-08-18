Bobbi Althoff: 5 Things To Know About The Podcast Host In A Rumored Feud With Drake

Bobbi Althoff is an influencer and podcast host.

Bobbi Althoff appears to have beef with Drake. The 26-year-old influencer welcomed the “God’s Plan” rapper, 36, onto her podcast in July, and the awkward interview — where the two chatted in bed in a hotel room — went viral. Bobbi ended up deleting her interview with Drake and she seemed irritated when she attended his concert in August. Bobbi also had to defend herself from accusations that she slept with the rapper despite being married. Drama!

So, who is Bobbi Althoff? Here’s everything you need to know about the woman making headlines for her connection to Drake.

Bobbi Althoff is an influencer.

Bobbi started as a “momfluencer”, but she’s rebranded herself as a comedic podcast host. She has over 6 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million followers on Instagram. Bobbi told Cosmopolitan in an interview published Aug. 9 that her TikTok “took off” during COVID. She said she decided to not finish college and pursue a career in social media.

Bobbi has her own podcast.

Bobbi’s hit podcast is called The Really Good Podcast. Her notable guests so far include Drake, Tyga, Mark Cuban, and Colleen Ballinger. Bobbi told Cosmo how she decided to start her own podcast.

“I was burnt out from being on my own. I wanted to collaborate with other people, and I was trying to figure out how to make my TikTok page more of a career,” she said. “Then I was on TikTok one day and I saw Jenna Palek’s video about how doing podcasts paid all her bills. That night, I was like, I’m going to start a podcast.”

Bobbi’s interview with Drake went viral.

Bobbi had Drake on her podcast in July 2023. She flew to Memphis to accommodate Drake’s tour schedule. The pair sat in bed together in a hotel room to film the podcast, which many fans found strange. Bobbi used her typical deadpan sense of humor and blunt questioning during the interview. She asked him questions like why he never got married, why he follows so many people on Instagram, and what size shoe he is.

Bobbi’s interview with Drake went viral. On Aug. 12, Bobbi shared a video of herself looking miserable while attending Drake’s concert in LA. “Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she wrote. Bobbi has since deleted her interview with Drake, which sparked the rumors of their feud.

Bobbi denied hooking up with Drake.

Bobbi denied that she hooked up with Drake in a DM exchange with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy that she shared on her IG Stories on Aug. 16. “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Dave’s message to Bobbi read, to which Bobbi replied, “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”

Bobbi is married.

Bobbi is married to tech executive Cory Althoff, and they have two children together. In her interview with Cosmo, Bobbi shut down any questions about her husband. “I prefer to keep my relationship private,” she said. However, Bobbi did talk about how much she loves being a mom.

“I wanted to be a mom my whole life. I love my kids. I’m doing everything for these two girls,” she said. “I’m proud of myself as a mom and who I am to my girls. It’s hard to balance a career with two little kids, but when I’m not with them, I know they’re taken care of.”