Bob Kulick: 5 Things To Know About Legendary KISS Guitarist Dead At 70

Bob Kulick’s brother Bruce — who was the lead guitarist of KISS for many years — confirmed news of his passing via Twitter. Bob also played for stars like Diana Ross and Meat Loaf.

Legendary guitarist Bob Kulick has passed away at the age of 70. Bob was best known for playing with KISS, which includes members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, as well as Diana Ross and Lou Reed. The sad news was confirmed by Bob’s younger brother Bruce Kulick, 66, who is also a renowned guitarist. “I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated,” Bruce’s tweet, shared on Friday, May 29, read. “I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this very sad time,” he also added. No cause of death has been confirmed as of publishing time. Here’s 5 things to know about Bob.

1. He auditioned to be in KISS. Back in 1972 — when KISS was newly formed — Bob tried his hand at the lead guitar position! Though he almost made the cut, Ace Frehley ended up with the gig. Despite not having the full-time spot, Bob went on to play with them over the years, and ended up on four of their albums — including as the lead guitarist on Unmasked‘s “Naked City.” His younger brother Bruce went on to join KISS from 1984 – 1996 as lead guitarist. “We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time,” KISS’ official Twitter account shared.

2. He played with other musical legends. In addition to KISS, Bob played guitar for the one-and-only Diana Ross, Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton, Lou Reed and many others. Specifically, he appeared on Meat Loaf’s iconic 1984 album Bad Attitude, later touring with the rock star.

3. He wrote and performed a famous Sponge Bob song. Millennials would be hard pressed to forget the catchy “Sweet Victory,” which appeared on 2005’s SpongeBob SquarePants: The Yellow Album and in the hilarious episode “Band Geeks.” Bob wrote, performed and composed the track.

4. He’s from New York. Both Bob and his brother Bruce hail from Brooklyn, New York to Jewish parents. Bob was in a longterm relationship with Stella Stevens, 81, from 1983 until his death.

5. He formed several bands of his own. He co-founded the group Balance, which released their debut album in 1981. They released a follow-up in 1982, later reuniting for a third project in 2009. In the ’90s, he also formed the group The Murderers, who released an album of the same name in 1996.

HollywoodLife has reached out to KISS lead singer Gene Simmons for comment.