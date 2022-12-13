Betty Who: 5 Things To Know About Singer Performing At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Betty Who, 31, was added to the many performers set to take the stage on the upcoming special, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, 2022. The singer has made quite a name for herself with her busy and successful music career over the last few years so it’s no surprise she’ll be among other popular artists like Wiz Khalifa, Dove Cameron, and more during the annual televised event. The show is set to take place in various cities, including Los Angeles, CA, and New Orleans, LA and Betty is set to perform at a party in the former.

Find out more about Betty and her impressive background below!

Betty released her debut single in 2012.

Betty first broke onto the music scene with her song, “Somebody Loves You” and all eyes were suddenly on her. She went on to release her debut EP, The Movement, the following year and signed with RCA Records. Her full-length debut studio album, Take Me When You Go, was then released in 2014. As of Dec. 2022, she has released three more studio albums and four more EPs.

She’s originally from Australia.

Betty was born in Sydney, Australia and lived there up until her mid-teens. She then moved to the United States in 2007 so she could attend the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan. Her music career began after she started writing songs at the age of 14 and began performing at the age of 16. She also attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA.

Her real name is not Betty Who.

Betty was born with the birth name, Jessica Anne Newham. She took her stage name from a song she wrote about unrequited love at the age of 16.

Betty has also been involved in television work.

She hosted the reality dating show, The One That Got Away, and hunted ghosts with singer Kesha in Conjuring Kesha.

She’s married.

Betty has described herself as a “queer, bisexual woman,” and was secretly married to photographer Zak Cassar, who is the son of director and producer Jon Cassar. Although the wedding was private and under wraps, the couple announced their engagement in 2017 and now keep their marriage as private as possible. In Dec. 2022, however, Betty gave her husband a shoutout on Instagram for his birthday.

“happy birthday to the man behind the camera. we are all so obsessed with you! everyone go tell him how hot he is for his birthday he’ll love it. love you husband 😍🏎️🔥📸🛩️,” she wrote alongside cute photos of them looking happier than ever.