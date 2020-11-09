Bailey Rae: 5 Things To Know About The Teen Singer, 18, Who Is A Season 19 Frontrunner

Bailey Rae is one of ‘The Voice’ contestants to watch this season. This teen country singer has one incredible voice, and it could take her to the finals. Here’s what to know about Bailey Rae.

Bailey Rae will be hitting The Voice stage once again as the Battles get underway. The 18-year-old will be facing off against Sid Kingsley from Team Legend during the Nov. 9 episode. So, who is Bailey Rae? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key facts to know about the young singer.

1. Bailey ended up on John Legend’s team, but Blake Shelton’s already planning to get her on his team. Bailey wowed with her powerful rendition of Lee Ann Womack’s “Does My Ring Burn Your Finger.” John Legend was the only coach to turn around, but Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson wished they could have. Unfortunately, their teams were already full. Blake admitted in front of all the coaches that he plans to steal Bailey in the Battles. Whether or not he’s successful remains to be seen!

2. She lives very close to Blake Shelton! After her blind audition, Bailey revealed that she’s from Roberta, Oklahoma. “There is a good chance I have driven past your house and thrown trash in your yard. That is how neighborly we are,” Blake told Bailey. Blake and Gwen Stefani live in Tishomingo, which is close to Roberta. Bailey has even performed at Blake’s bar Ole Red.

3. Bailey is also a competitive clogger. Bailey has won several National Championships and competed at the World Dance Championship competition with her clogging team, according to her official website.

4. She is a vinyl collector. Bailey has over 100 albums from artists like Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and more that she’s collected over the years. She inherited many of the vinyl albums from her beloved great-great-grandmother.

5. She started pursuing her music career at 13. Bailey’s music career began by singing in church. By 13, she was traveling all over the country and performing in opries. She is currently the 2020 Ambassador for the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.