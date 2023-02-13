Austin Majors: 5 Things To Know About ‘NYPD Blue’ Child Star Dead At 27

Austin Majors was a child star known for his work on shows from NYPD Blue, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

The late actor had over 23 acting credits on his IMDb page and worked alongside iconic actors including Dennis Franz.

On Feb. 13, 2023, it was reported that Austin had died on Feb. 11, per TMZ.

Many child actors come to mind when one thinks of hit shows, and Austin Majors is one of them. Not only did the late star appear on NYPD Blue alongside Dennis Franz, 78, but he’s also made cameos on Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, and more. Sadly, news of Austin’s sudden death broke on Feb. 13, two days after he died at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, as TMZ first reported. Amid the late 27-year-old’s tragic passing, below are five things to know about him, his career, and his death.

1. Who Was Austin Majors?

Austin was a successful child actor who began appearing on popular shows from when he was just a toddler. Not only was he a successful actor, but he was also successful when it came to his academic career, per his IMDb page. There it states that not only was he a “scholar” but he also skipped “a grade” and earned “high marks” in “all subjects” in school. Following graduating second in his class in high school, Austin went on to attend the prestigious University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts in 2013.

His actor’s bio stated that he loved the outdoors and helping charitable causes. “An avid outdoors-man, Austin is a Junior Assistant Scout Master in Boy Scouts. He has earned scouting’s highest rank, obtaining the honor of Eagle Scout at the age of fourteen. Austin likes helping others and lends his support to a variety of charitable causes including Kids with a Cause, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Jonathan Jaques Childrens Cancer Center,” the IMDb page reads.

2. What Shows Was Austin On?

Many remember Austin from his time on NYPD Blue, which he joined in 1999 amid the show’s sixth season as the character Theo Sipowicz. After making his debut on the show, Austin remained a part of the cast until his final episode in 2004. The late talent also visited the iconic Wisteria Lane when he appeared on Desperate Housewives in 2007. Austin appeared alongside the cast for one episode during Season 4, but didn’t return after that. Other notable titled Austin starred or appeared in include: An Accidental Christmas, NCIS, American Dad!, ER, Hercules, The Ant Bully, and more.

3. News Of His Passing

As previously mentioned, Austin made headlines on Feb. 13, 2023, after he died on Feb. 11. The late Hollywood child icon was reportedly “staying at a homeless housing facility” in Los Angeles when he died. His family released an official statement about his death to TMZ that day. They noted that their loved one ,”Was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The family also noted how much his sister, Kali Majors, 23, loved him. “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together,” the statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

4. Austin’s Fans Are Mourning Him

Amid the somber news, many of Austin’s fans took to Twitter to mourn him on Feb. 13, 2023. “I have just heard the voice for young Jim Hawkins in Treasure Planet, Austin Majors, passed away just recently. He was also known for the role of Theo Sipowicz in NYPD Blue,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, a separate fan shared a throwback snapshot of Austin and Dennis on the set of NYPD Blue. “RIP Austin Majors #NYPDBlue,” they penned.

5. His Sister Was Also A Child Star

Austin wasn’t the only Majors family member to become a child star either, as his younger sister, Kali, went on to become success! As previously mentioned, Kali even worked alongside her brother in several projects, including on NCIS alongside Mark Harmon, 71. The brother-and-sister duo were spotted in a recent fan post that featured a throwback photo of them on the set in 2006. Kali has appeared in Small Town Saturday Night, Golden Christmas, Working Miracles, and more. Kali’s older brother was a proud member of the SAG-AFTRA and even documented his “two decades” as a member via his Instagram on Sept. 20, 2020.