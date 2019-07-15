Austin Butler: 5 Things To Know About Vanessa Hudgens’ BF Who Was Cast As Elvis In Biopic

Meet Mr. Presley! The star set to portray Elvis in his forthcoming biopic film has finally been cast & it’s none other than 27-year-old Austin Butler.

To play Elvis Presley, one must fill some big shoes, but Austin Butler, 27, is the man for the job. The actor has been cast for the lead role in the upcoming biopic film surrounding the life of the iconic singer. Director Baz Luhrmann has been on the hunt to find the perfect star to portray the king of rock n’ roll, and Austin has officially inked the deal. While the likes of G-Eazy and Harry Styles were in talks for the job, it’s Austin we’ll be seeing on the big screen. Here’s everything to know about the actor stepping into Elvis’ shoes!

1. He’s starred in a number of of well-known television shows. If Austin has a familiar face, it’s probably because you’ve seen him in shows such as The Carrie Diaries, Zoey 101, or Switched at Birth.

2. He got a fortuitous start in entertainment. At the age of 13, he was approached at a County Fair by a representative of a background-acting management company, which kick-started his career. He loved acting so much that he soon started taking acting classes.

3. He’s been romantically linked to Vanessa Hudgens. The pair were first spotted getting cozy back in 2012, and are still going strong. After Austin was announced for the Elvis role, his girlfriend gushed about her excitement. “I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post on July 15.

4. Acting runs in the family. Austin has an older sister, Ashley, who worked as a background-actor alongside him on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

5. He’s set to portray all of the highlights as well as the darker times of Elvis’ life. The new film is said to cover “the seminal legend’s growth from dirt poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker, according to Deadline. The film will shoot in early 2020 in in Queensland, Australia.