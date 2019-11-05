Auli’i Cravalho: 5 Things To Know About The Starlet Playing Ariel In ‘Little Mermaid Live!’

Auli’i Cravalho is taking on the role of Ariel in ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Auli’i is no stranger to the world of Disney and is a rising star in the industry.

Auli’i Cravalho will be making quite the splash as Ariel in The Little Mermaid Live! on Nov. 5. The 18-year-old is the perfect young actress to play the iconic mermaid in ABC’s live musical event. This is actually not the first time that Auli’i has played a Disney princess. Auli’i is one of the most talented young stars in Hollywood right now. She’s one you need to keep your eye on!

1. Her breakout role was in the Disney movie Moana. Auli’i actually made her acting debut in the 2016 Disney animated film Moana. She voiced the titular role. Auli’i was the very last person to audition for the role. The movie went on to be nominated for 2 Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature.

2. She made her TV debut in 2018. Following the success of Moana, Auli’i was cast in the 2017 teen drama Rise with Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, and more. When the show premiered, it marked Auli’i’s TV debut. The show was canceled after one season.

3. Auli’i is set to star in a new Netflix movie. She will be starring in the Brett Haley-directed film Sorta Like a Rock Star alongside Justina Machado, Fred Armisen, Carol Burnett, and Judy Reyes.

4. She performed at the Oscars. Auli’i took the stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Oscars to perform “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana. Her performance was simply stunning. The song was nominated for Best Original Song.

5. Auli’i hails from Hawaii. She was born in Kohala, Hawaii. When she was cast in Moana, she was living in Mililani, Hawaii. She was in her high school glee club before she was discovered!