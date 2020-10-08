Ashley Underwood: 5 Things To Know About Larry David’s Gorgeous New Wife

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Larry David is off the market! The 73-year-old married ‘Survivor’ alum Ashley Underwood, 35, on Oct. 7.

Larry David, 73, has married Ashley Underwood, 35! The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor married the Survivor: Redemption Island alum in California on Wednesday, Oct. 7, People magazine reports. The happy news comes after the pair moved in together in 2019. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for comment about the marriage, but in the meantime, here’s five things to know about Ashley.

1. She was on Survivor. Ashley is best known for appearing on the 22nd season of the iconic CBS reality show, titled Survivor: Redemption Island. The season premiered in Feb. 2011, and was filmed in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. During her run, Ashley — then 25 — she fiercely competed and made it right to the end, only to be blinded by winner Rob Mariano.

2. Ashley and Larry met through friends. The couple were introduced by Sacha Baron Cohen, 48, and his wife Isla Fisher, 44, in 2017 at Sacha’s birthday party. “We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind,” Larry later confessed to the New York Times. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression,” he added. Larry and Sacha worked together on Showtime series Who Is America? while Isla also appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

2. She’s Larry’s second wife. Larry was previously married to Laurie David, 62, from 1993 – 2007. The comedian and environmental activist welcomed two daughters over their 14 year marriage, Cazzie, 26, and Romy, 24. “Millions of people are married. I’ve never picked up a paper and seen a headline that says, ‘Man Gets Married’…after the divorce, I went home and turned all the lights on!” he later quipped of his split. For her part, Ashley was previously married to basketball player Chris Markwood. She gave birth to their daughter London Grace, now 5, in 2015.

3. Ashley moved in with Larry in 2019. The actor revealed that he and Ashley had moved into his Pacific Palisades home in 2019 to GQ. During the COVID-19 quarantine, David’s daughter Cazzie also joined the couple. “There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us,” David said to NYT. “Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other’s throats and it’s invariably about dishes. ‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Or ‘You didn’t help with the dishes!’ I think that is being screamed all over the world now…Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem! You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV,” he hilariously added. The couple share two pets, including her cat Elwood, and an Australian shepherd puppy named for Bernie Sanders.

4. She was a nurse. The Benton, Maine native worked as a nurse before competing on Survivor. Her skills came in handy when she fell sick while filming the series. “I was actually really sick when I came back and had to be hospitalized because of a parasite that I contracted in Nicaragua. I had super high fevers and basically couldn’t keep anything down — it was pretty crazy!” she said back in 2011 to CBS. “I also lost 20 lbs, and so coming back and getting fully healthy again was definitely more challenging than I anticipated!” She’s also competed in the Miss USA competition.

5. Her mom is her “inspiration.” Ashley confessed she has a close relationship with her mother in a Q&A session with CBS before Survivor. “My Momma [is my inspiration]. She raised four kids while managing two businesses and has always been the perfect example of the most devoted wife and doting mother,” she said.