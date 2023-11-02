Aria Mia Loberti: 5 Things to Know About the ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Star Who Is Legally Blind

Image Credit: Netflix

Hollywood has found its new shining star in Aria Mia Loberti. The actress plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc in Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, out November 2. The limited series is based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. All the Light We Cannot See follows a blind French girl who flees Paris with her father during WWII and finds refuge at her uncle’s house in Saint-Malo.

Aria plays the central role of Marie, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie. The role is truly a standout moment for the new actress. Scroll down to learn more about this rising star.

Aria Is Legally Blind

Aria was born with achromatopsia, a rare genetic eye condition where she’s unable to visualize color, according to the University of Rhode Island. She is “completely blind” in some environments and has “minimal, variable residual vision in others.” Aria is also color-blind and sensitive to light.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Aria said that she did not want to be classified as just a “blind” actor. “I hate that phrase. I’m an actor, and I want everyone who comes after me to be accepted as an actor, or whatever profession it is that they have,” she said. “I wasn’t a blind PhD student or a blind author, a blind whatever. I do those things. I am myself. Blindness, to me, is the equivalent obstacle of having anxiety and being clumsy and awkward and nerdy. It’s not something that I should put in front of my occupation.”

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Is Her First Acting Role

Her role as Marie in All the Light We Cannot See marks Aria’s acting debut. “I just didn’t think that I could ever be an actor—it never crossed my mind that that was an option because of who I am,” she told Vanity Fair. “When you’re part of any marginalized group…you understand that there’s hegemony and power and you don’t have a lot of it.”

Aria was chosen to play Marie from a group of thousands of sighted and vision-impaired or legally blind actors. Aria noted in her interview that she credits her service dog, Ingrid, for getting her to the audition. “I was having a really rotten week,” Aria explained. My mental health had been really bad for almost a whole year at that point. And it was right after COVID.” She eventually mustered up the courage to make a self-tape.

When her casting announcement was made, director Shawn Levy released this statement about Aria: “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”

The actress revealed that she has “never felt represented” in Hollywood. She continued, “This is so upsetting. It’s gonna take a second. It makes me a little mad. I’ve never felt represented in media of any kind before. I am going to be that person for me. It’s terrifying.”

Aria Is Currently a Ph.D. Student

Aria is dedicated to her education. Prior to joining the cast of All the Light We Cannot See, Aria was a Ph.D. student at Penn State. She is expected to receive her Ph.D. in 2025. Aria, a Rhode Island native, earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rhode Island in 2020. She was a triple major in Communication Studies, Political Science, and Philosophy, with minors in Ancient Greek language and Rhetoric. She earned her masters in 2021 from Royal Holloway, University of London as a Fulbright Scholar.

Aria’s Next Role Is a Major One

Aria will next be seen in the upcoming Spiderwick Chronicles adaptation, based on the bestselling book series. The show will air on the Roku Channel. A release date has not been announced.

Aria Is on Social Media

Aria is active on her Instagram account. She has shared her recent interviews and her appearances at the Savannah Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and more.