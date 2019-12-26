Ari Behn: 5 Things To Know About Kevin Spacey Accuser, 47, Who Tragically Died By Suicide 

Ari Behn committed suicide on December 25, his manager said in a statement. The Norwegian author was 47. Learn more about Behn, who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him, and his untimely death.

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert in 2007, died of suicide on Wednesday, December 25. He was 47. Behn’s manager, Geir Håkonsund revealed the tragic news to Norwegian media. No other details surrounding his death have been disclosed.

In a statement to the Norwegian newspaper VG, Håkonsund said: “It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come.” Learn more about Ari Behn below.

1. Ari Behn was an author and playwright. — Behn, born on September 30, 1972, was born in Aarhus, Denmark and grew up in Moss, Norway. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and religion from University of Oslo. Behn wrote three novels, which included two collections of short stories, as well as a book about his wedding. In the spring of 2011, Behn made his debut as a playwright with Treningstimen at Rogaland Teater.

2. He is one of many Kevin Spacey accusers. — In 2017, Behn accused Spacey of groping him 10 years earlier at a concert for the Nobel Peace Prize. “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” Behn had recalled of the 2007 encounter, according to the BBC. “After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.” Behn, who noted that he turned Spacey away, continued, “My hair was dark at the time. I was 10 years younger and right up his alley.”

3. Behn was the ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise. — Behn wed the oldest child and only daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja in 2002. He was a commoner at the time. Behn and Queen Sonja, who share daughters Maud, 16, Leah, 14, and Emma, 11, separated in 2016 and divorced the following year, marking the first divorced couple for the Norwegian royal family.

4. The royal family of Norway has spoke out about Behn’s death. — The King released the following statement: “It is with great sadness the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn’s passing,” the King said. “Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.”

5. There isn’t much information about Behn’s death. — It’s unclear where or how Behn committed suicide. An autopsy report has yet to be determined to confirm his cause of death. It’s also unclear if Behn was suffering from any illness at the time of his death.

Our thoughts are with Ari Behn’s friends and family. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).