Andrea Hall: 5 Things To Know About Woman Leading Pledge of Allegiance At Biden Inauguration

Before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, pioneering firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at his inauguration. Learn more about Andrea before she takes the stage.

City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall, 47, is making her way from George to Washington, DC on January 20 to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration. Andrea, a trailblazing firefighter, the first Black female fire captain in her town’s history, says she’s “humbled” and “honored” to bring the country together with the pledge. Here’s what else you need to know about her:

She says she’s representing all front-line workers at the inauguration

“This is really about the firefighters and the front-line workers who represent our industry in this country. It is about Fulton and the people who I represent here in the community of people that we serve,” she told CNN. “It’s really about us being on the precipice of moving our country forward to a more united place.”

She’s the first Black woman promoted to fire captain in the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department’s history.

Andrea was promoted to captain in 2004 after joining the team in 1999. She started her career in 1993 in Albany, Georgia, as the city’s first female firefighter ever. Andrea’s younger sister, Whitney Williams-Smith, was named the Savannah Fire Department’s first Black and female chief fire marshal in April 2020.

She’s the president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920

They were the first major labor group to back Biden in his 2020 presidential campaign. “Joe Biden is a lot like fire fighters, he is a problem solver who cares deeply about his country and is driven to make it better.” IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said in a April 2019 statement. “America needs Joe Biden, and he is clearly ready to serve our nation once again. His exceptional experience on the International stage will put America back as the beacon of hope and democracy around the world through civility and discourse.”

She wants viewers to listen closely to the words of the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Everything it expresses, I want to embody that in that moment,” Andrea said in her CNN interview. “And just making sure that I am representing my family, my professional family here in South Fulton, representing the nation, and making sure that they understand the passion from which I speak those words about being indivisible as a nation… because that’s what it’s going to take to move our country forward.”

She said she’s “humbled” by the opportunity to attend the inauguration.

“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton. It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country,” Andrea said in a statement.