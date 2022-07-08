Alison Mosshart: 5 Things To Know About Damian Lewis’ New Girlfriend

Damian Lewis is moving forward after losing his beloved wife, Harry Potter star Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52 in April 2021. At the time, the “Billions” star said in a statement, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” Tha pair married in 2007 and shared two children: daughter Manon, born in 2006 and son Gulliver, born in 2007. Now it’s been confirmed Damian is on the dating scene again and has started up a new romance.

So who exactly caught Damian’s eye? The actor has been spotted on several outings in London recently with American singer/songwriter Alison Mosshart. Just this past weekend, the couple enjoyed the British Formula One Grand Prix! Keep reading to find out all about the punk rock queen who stole Damian’s heart, below.

1. Alison is a musician that hails from Florida.

Born on November 23, 1978, Alison grew up in Vero Beach, Florida, where her father Mark has a car dealership named after her: Alison Auto Brokers, according to the DailyMail.

Her mother, Vivian, told the outlet her daughter was interested in music at the young age on “nine months,” picked up drums in the sixth grade and even formed a punk band by the time she was “11 or 12.” She also insisted Alison was more than just a punk rocker. “She’s not an easy one to sum up. She’s a complicated, beautiful lady, and very intelligent,” Vivian explained. “She’s so very talented in so many areas that it constantly surprises us. It amazes us, actually. We are very proud.”

2. She formed a band with Kate Moss’ ex-husband.

In 1995, at the age of 17, Allison formed the band The Discounts with her friends in Vero Beach. After they disbanded in 2000, Alison began collaborating with Kate Moss’ ex-husband, British guitarist Jamie Hince. On Valentine’s Day 2002, the pair played their first concert together as the band The Kills. A year later, they released their first album Keep On Your Mean Side.

3. Alison joined Jack White’s super group

In 2008, Alison was recruited to join Jack White in his super group The Dead Weather, which also featured Dean Fertita of Queens of the Stone Age and Jack Lawrence of The Raconteurs. She co-wrote the band’s first single “Hang You From The Heavens.” Their third studio album was released in 2015.

4. Her brother dated Kelly Osbourne

The Mosshart siblings sure enjoy being in the spotlight! Alison’s younger brother, Matthew Mosshart, is a Los Angeles-based chef who has previously dated reality star and TV host Kelly Osbourne.

5. Alison’s mom has yet to meet Damian

Alison’s mom Vivian spoke out about her daughter’s new relationship recently. “I don’t know how much flak I’m going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her,” the 76-year-old told DailyMail. “They have mutual friends. I don’t know exactly how they met but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we are happy. I’m yet to meet him but certainly I’d like to.”

Vivian also mentioned she knows Damian is an actor — but she hasn’t seen mich of his work on screen. “I think I’ve seen ‘Billions’ a couple of times but normally we just watch movies,” she explained. “I heard he has a new show coming out but I haven’t seen any of.”