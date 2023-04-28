Alexander Molony: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old Playing Peter Pan In ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Peter Pan & Wendy is an exciting new update of J.M. Barrie’s story we all know and love. Alexander Molony stars alongside Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, and Jude Law in Disney+’s live-action remake, which debuts on April 28. Peter Pan is an iconic character, and it’s sure to make Alexander a star.

So, who is Alexander Molony? The 16-year-old is a star on the rise. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Alexander.

1. Alexander makes his film debut in Peter Pan & Wendy.

The role of Peter Pan in Peter Pan & Wendy is Alexander’s film debut. He provided a voice for The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales in 2017, but Peter Pan & Wendy is his first live-action role on the big screen. “Peter is a character who’s been in the hearts of so many for so many years, and it’s just crazy to be able to play him. It was a privilege,” Alexander told Entertainment Weekly at the D23 Expo in September 2023. His co-stars include Ever as Wendy Darling, Jude as Captain Hook, and Yara as Tinkerbell.

2. Alexander has done voiceover work.

Alexander provided the voice of Claude in the TV series of the same name. He also voiced Ooo Ooo in the TV series Raa Raa the Noisy Lion and Felix in Messy Goes to Okido.

3. Alexander notably appeared in The Reluctant Landlord.

The 16-year-old played Charlie in the British comedy series The Reluctant Landlord, which ran from 2018 to 2019. Prior to Peter Pan & Wendy, Alexander played Victor in the TV movie sequel The Bad Seed Returns alongside Mckenna Grace.

4. Alexander is from London.

Alexander was born and raised in London, England. He’s explored British theater and has performed at the Royal Court Theatre, according to his IMDb profile.

5. Alexander has a younger brother.

Alexander’s brother is named Edward Molony. Edward is also an actor. Edward voiced the role of Buster Bunker in the TV series Ricky Zoom.