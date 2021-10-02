Alessandro Nivola: 5 Things To Know About The Central Star Of ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’

Alessandro Nivola is the man everyone is talking about. The actor is the main focus of ‘The Sopranos’ prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ Here’s what you need to know about him.

The highly-anticipated Sopranos prequel is finally here. The Many Saints of Newark was released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. At the center of the film is Alessandro Nivola, who plays the man who made Tony Soprano.

So, who is Alessandro Nivola? His performance in The Many Saints of Newark has solidified his leading man status. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Alessandro.

1. He plays Dickie Moltisanti in ‘The Sopranos’ movie.

While everyone associates The Sopranos with Tony Soprano, The Many Saints of Newark focuses on Dickie Moltisanti, a member of the DiMeo crime family. He’s Christopher’s father and Tony’s uncle. Dickie helps shape Tony, who is played by James Gandolfini’s son Michael, into the powerful mob boss he becomes down the road. At the end of The Many Saints of Newark, Dickie is shot twice by an unknown assailant in a hit ordered by Junior Soprano.

2. Alessandro is married.

Alessandro has been married to actress Emily Mortimer since 2003. They met while filming the 2000 movie Love’s Labour’s Lost. The couple has two children together.

3. He’s been nominated for a Tony.

When Alessandro starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the 2014 revival of The Elephant Man, he earned a Tony Award nomination. He previously starred in the stage productions of The Winslow Boy and A Month In The Country.

4. Alessandro is not from New Jersey.

The actor was actually born in Boston, Massachusetts. His grandfather was the famed Italian sculptor Costantino Nivola. Alessandro attended Yale University and graduated in 1994.

5. He has many movies coming up.

Alessandro is currently filming the new Noah Baumbach movie White Noise with Adam Driver. He has also wrapped production on the film Spin Me Round and the new David O. Russell movie. The actor is also set to star in the upcoming film The Brutalist.