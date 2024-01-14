Alec Musser: 5 Things to Know About the ‘All My Children’ Alum Dead at 50

Alec Musser has sadly died at the age of 50, according to to TMZ . The All My Children star’s death was revealed to the outlet by his fiancee, Paige Press, on Sunday. She further confirmed he passed at his home in Del Mar, CA, but no cause of death was given. His uncle Robert also confirmed his death on the same day.

Soon after Alec’s passing made headlines, his friends and fans expressed their sadness on social media. Adam Sandler took to Twitter to share a photo of the late star along with a sweet message. “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person,” the message read.

Get to know more about Alec and the legacy he left behind below.

Alec Was Best Known for His Role on ‘All My Children’

He appeared on the soap opera in the role of Del Henry #2 from 2005 until 2007. Before that big break, he grew up on the East Coast of the U.S. and attended the University of San Diego. He was also known as a star athlete while growing up and eventually worked on the professional ski patrol at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, CA. Some of his other jobs included a lifeguard and a model.

Alec Appeared in Various Other Shows & Films

Some of his other television work included the role of Friedrich on Desperate Housewives and a plumber on Rita Rocks. His film work included Road to the Altar and Grown Ups.

He Was a Bodybuilder & Fitness Model

Alec’s interest in fitness was high and he posed as a bodybuilder on the cover of several popular magazines, including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, Exercise Health, and more. He often shared details about his fitness journey on his social media and posted several photos of his fit physique on a regular basis.

Alec Was a Dog Lover

The doting pet owner shared several photos of his dogs on Instagram. He posed along with them in many of the snapshots and always looked as happy as could be around his animals. He would also sometimes share birthday messages for the furry loves. “French toast and frisbee! Happy first birthday to the friskiest little ball of fluff and funny🎉🐶❤️ #littlebabyrue,” he wrote along with a video of one of his dogs last February.

Alec Was Engaged

His fiancee, Paige, took to her Instagram story after his death to share many tribute posts for Alec, whom she planned on marrying in the future. Some of her posts showed the happy couple during various moments throughout their romance and another showed a close-up of her diamond engagement ring.

“RIP to the love of my life. @alecmusser. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken,” Paige wrote in one post. “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” she heartbreakingly wrote in another.