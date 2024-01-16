Alec Musser’s Cause of Death Revealed Days After the ‘All My Children’ Star Tragically Died

Alec Musser‘s cause of death has been revealed just days following his untimely death. The late All My Children actor was found dead at the age of 50 on January 13, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that his cause of death was suicide.

Musser died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the medical examiner’s office confirmed on January 16, according to multiple outlets. After news of his tragic death broke this past weekend, several of Musser’s former co-stars took to social media to mourn their loss.

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler previously worked with Musser on the film Grown Ups. Sandler tweeted that he “loved this guy” while sharing a still from their comedy movie.

“Cannot believe he is gone,” Sandler continued in his tribute. “Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family, and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person [sic].”

Salma Hayek also remembered her late Grown Ups co-star in an Instagram statement. “In loving memory of Alec Musser,” she wrote. “He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss.”

Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed his death by sharing her reaction to her Instagram Stories over the weekend. “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you,” she wrote. “My heart is so broken.”

The late East Coast native appeared in a handful of films and television shows throughout his acting career. He played the role of Del Henry in All My Children from 2005 to 2007 and held a minor role in Grown Ups. His other on-screen work includes appearances in Desperate Housewives and Rita Rocks.

In addition to his acting career, Musser also lived an active lifestyle, which he documented on his Instagram page. From surfing to skiing, Musser shared enviable candid moments from hitting the slopes to shredding waves.

Following his death, Musser’s Instagram bio has been updated to read, “RIP 4/11/1973 — 1/13/2024.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).