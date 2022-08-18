‘PLL: Original Sin’ Reveals The Identity Of ‘A’ In A Shocking Finale Twist

After debating countless theories while pursuing the truth about Angela Waters, the Liars discover exactly who “A” is in the August 17 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The Liars are headed in the right direction when they find out that Angela Waters had a sibling. As this is happening, “A” kidnaps all the moms.

“A” texts the Liars that it’s time for the moms to go “on trial” at the school. The Liars race to the school and find a new message: “All bullies must be punished tonight including yours.” The Liars have to face the people who have wronged them. “A” gives them the opportunity to punish the people who have hurt them, but they all decide against it.

Who Is “A” In PLL: Original Sin?

Imogen is forced to confront her mother’s dead body. In order to get one step closer to the truth, Imogen has to go searching in her mother’s corpse.

The Liars eventually reconvene and head into the auditorium together. They discover their moms tied up, with “A” lurking in the distance. Principal Clanton shows up and reveals that “A” is Archie Waters, his son and Angela’s brother.

Principal Clanton and Rose Waters grew up in Millwood together. Rose got pregnant with twins, and Clanton’s parents paid for Rose and her family to move to a different town. Rose returned when the kids were older and wanted Angela to go to Millwood High. Rose insisted on keeping Archie at home because he had a “face only a mother could love.” Their secret was kept hidden from everyone, including Angela.

In the present day, Principal Clanton is adamant that Angela didn’t take her own life because she was sexually assaulted by Tom Beasley. Imogen reveals that she found pages of her mom’s diary in her mom’s mouth. The pieces of paper all say “erase her.”

That’s when the moms start to spill the tea. Things took a turn after Angela was sexually assaulted by Tom. Angela went to Davie and revealed Tom was her rapist. Davie called Angela a liar and blamed her for what happened. Davie decided to wage war against Angela and teach her a lesson.

Davie ordered her friends to pretend Angela didn’t exist. “We’re going to erase Angela Waters,” she said. The girls followed Davie’s lead. The last part of the plan was the Y2K party. Davie made them all ignore Angela. This was the straw that broke Angela, and she ended up taking her own life that night.

‘A’ & Imogen Face Off In Brutal Showdown

After hearing the truth, Imogen still wants to know what really happened to her mom. Principal Clanton admits to sending Davie the flyer, but “A” didn’t kill her. Davie did actually take her life.

Principal Clanton still wants revenge for what happened to Angela. Because Davie is dead, he believes that the “sins of the mother must fall upon the child.” He gives Imogen a head start to run before “A” comes after her. “A” and Imogen have a brutal fight at Imogen’s house. Imogen manages to get the upper hand and stabs “A” multiple times.

They collapse onto the floor, and then Imogen’s water breaks. Absolutely perfect timing. When Imogen wakes up, she’s in the hospital and her baby has been delivered. “A” survives the stabbing, but he later escapes after killing Tom Beasley, who had been stabbed by Mrs. Beasley.

While Imogen is celebrating the holidays with the other girls (and revealing that her baby is being adopted by Aria and Ezra), “A” shows up at Chip’s door. Chip is back at home after his arrest for raping Tabby and Imogen. “A” decides to take matters into his own hands and stabs Chip in the final moments. Talk about a killer ending.