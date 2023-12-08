Who Gets Engaged in the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Finale? Updates on the Couples

Image Credit: ABC

It’s time to say goodbye to Paradise for now. The Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale had everything — a wedding, engagements, breakups, and more. After weeks of relationship ups and downs in Mexico, some couples survived Paradise while others did not.

The big question for Bachelor Nation fans has been: who got engaged on the beach? Two couples have put a ring on it. Hollywood Life is breaking down all the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 relationship updates after the emotional (and very sweaty) finale.

Who Gets Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise?

The BiP engagement trend continues! Two Bachelor in Paradise season 9 couples walk away engaged: Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei as well as John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo.

Aaron and Eliza are the first couple to get engaged in the finale. During their final date before heading into the Fantasy Suite, Aaron puts his feelings out on the table. Eliza admits that the idea of getting engaged scares her because she only wants it to happen once.

Aaron and Eliza spend the night in the Fantasy Suite. The next day, Aaron is ready to propose. Eliza looks stunning in a beautiful white dress that features a thigh-high slit.

Eliza joins Aaron on the beach, and he quickly professes his love for her. “I love everything about you,” Aaron says before he adorably recites her favorite breakfast order. “We found a way to choose each other and choose faith in one another,” he says.

Aaron reveals that he even called Eliza’s mom to get her blessing, which makes Eliza cry. “You’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” Aaron tells Eliza. He proposes with a gorgeous diamond ring, and she happily accepts. Later, we learn that Aaron and Eliza’s engagement has “hit some speed bumps” since they left the beach, but they’re “actively working on their relationship and trying to work things out.”

John Henry and Kat are the second couple to get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale. Kat opens up about how smitten she is with John Henry. She gushes that he makes her “feel so desired and so wanted and so deserving. He’s just so great.”

The couple stays in the Fantasy Suite, and they wake up in bed together. While John Henry tells Kat that he wants to be with her outside of Paradise, he says that his gut is telling him it’s “too soon” to propose.

Kat arrives on the beach in a stunning brown dress. Kat tells John Henry that she is “fully” in love with him. “Being with you, it feels like a love that only comes once in a lifetime,” she adds.

He tells Kat straight up about his gut feeling. “Right now, I’m gonna try something a little different. Following my heart today,” he says before telling Kat that he’s in love with her, too. John Henry proposes to Kat, and she says yes. Today, Kat and John Henry “remain happily engaged.” They’re moving to San Diego and planning a life together.

Who Broke Up on Bachelor in Paradise?

Two couples decide to end things in Paradise. Sam Picco and Peter Cappio break up in the season 9 finale. While Sam is “so grateful” for their time together, she tells Peter that it “doesn’t feel right to continue this relationship.”

Peter is beyond stunned. “I thought we were going to leave here on different terms. I was kind of shocked,” he says. Peter cries in the car on the way out.

Olivia Lewis and Michael Barbour also break up. Olivia tells Michael that she envisions a life “outside” of Paradise with him, but he doesn’t feel the same. “Our worlds are in two very different places right now,” he says.

Despite ending things, Olivia says she has “no hard feelings.” In the car, she admits she’s “sad,” but she’s remaining hopeful about her future.

Who Got Married on Bachelor in Paradise?

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, who got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise season 7, get married in the season 9 finale. Mari tells the season 9 cast that she and Kenny are “living proof” the show works.

Mari walks down the aisle on the beach in a beautiful wedding gown. Jesse Palmer officiates the ceremony, while Wells Adams serves as the ringbearer.

“I love you now and forever, and I know that together we will be the greatest team the world has ever seen,” Kenny says. Mari gushes that she loves how “sweet and loving and gentle” Kenny is with her. Kenny and Mari say “I do” on the beach.

Are Kylee and Aven Still Together?

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones go through their fair share of ups and downs in the finale. Kylee is more than ready to get engaged, but Aven is adamant about not wanting to propose right now. She’s upset that Aven doesn’t even have an “open mind” about getting engaged.

Aven remains steady about not proposing, but he assures Kylee that he’s not “unsure” about her. “I really want you to trust in us,” Aven says. He wants to “start a life” with her. In the end, Kylee doesn’t want to lose what she has with Aven. They decide to leave Paradise together as a non-engaged couple. The update at the end of the finale reveals Kylee and Aven are still very much together!