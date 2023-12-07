Bachelor in Paradise’s Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin Get Married in Season 9 Finale

Image Credit: ABC

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple has tied the knot! During the season 9 finale, which aired on December 7, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin returned to Paradise to get married. Kenny, 42, and Mari, 27, wanted to celebrate their love in the place where it all began.

Mari told the remaining season 9 couples that she and Kenny were “living proof that this place can work.” The cast members were all invited to the wedding, and Blake Moynes even returned for the nuptials.

Mari walked down the aisle on the beach in a stunning halter wedding down. Jesse Palmer officiated the ceremony, and the couple read their own vows. “I love you now and forever, and I know that together we will be the greatest team the world has ever seen,” Kenny said.

When Kenny proposed right there on the beach, Mari gushed that it was the “surest yes” she’d ever said. “Today, and every single day for the rest of my life, I vow to put all of my effort into the health and strength of our marriage,” she continued. “I vow to love you faithfully, always, and through everything — the good days, the bad days, rain or shine, until the end of time,” she added.

Bartender Wells Adams handed over the rings, and Kenny told Mari that “from this day forward, you will never walk alone.” The couple said “I do” on the beach and celebrated their wedding with a rave party reception.

Kenny and Mari, who got engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale, had a second wedding ceremony on November 11 in Puerto Rico. Prior to their nuptials, the couple was open about how they were planning several wedding events.

“We’re having our … main wedding in Puerto Rico. That’s where I’m from,” she told Us Weekly in 2022. “So it’ll be a small, intimate, mostly family [and] close friends. And then later on, we’ll do a bigger wedding in Chicago for everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”