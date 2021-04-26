Carrie Ann Inaba Taking Leave Of Absence From ‘The Talk’: I’m Focusing On My ‘Health & Well Being’

On Monday, April 26, Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she would be taking a leave of absence from the CBS daytime series ‘The Talk.’ Learn more about her decision.

Carrie Ann Inaba is doing what’s best for her and taking a some time for herself. The Dancing With The Stars judge, 53, will be taking a step back from the CBS daytime talk show The Talk to focus on herself, fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood revealed during the April 26 episode. “We’d like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well being,” Carrie Ann’s co-host, 57, began.

“She appreciates the support from all her fans and her family at The Talk. We miss you Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon,” she concluded her statement. Audience and crew members gave a loud cheer as Sheryl extended her well-wishes to Carrie Ann. It was clear they, too, wished her all the best. You can watch the clip above. For her part, Carrie Ann used her social media accounts to share her own update.

I have decided to take a leave of absence from @TheTalkCBS to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0RQck8TVBq — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) April 26, 2021

“Hi, everyone. So, I wanted to let you know, personally, that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well being,” she said in her personal video, which is above. “I know you guys understand [that] health is the most important thing,” she continued. “I appreciate your support; I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon,” she added in a second video, seen below.

Carrie Ann concluded her video message by telling her adoring fans to “take care,” adding the she would “keep you updated.” Along with the videos, Carrie Ann added a caption. “I have decided to take a leave of absence from [The Talk] to focus on my health and well being. I appreciate the support from you and my family at The Talk and hope to be back soon!” She also added a red heart emoji after her words.

Fans sent an outpouring of support to Carrie Ann after she posted her own message. The TV personality has been a co-host on The Talk since 2017, appearing on more than 500 episodes. While appearing on The Talk, Carrie Ann has simultaneously balanced her work as a judge on DWTS, which she’s been an integral part of since the series’ premiere in 2005.