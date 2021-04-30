What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2021: Everything You Can Watch — Full List
It’s gonna be May! With May finally here, Netflix has released its newest list of TV shows and movies headed to the streaming service. From rom-com faves to new originals, there’s so much to binge in May 2021.
Prepare yourselves for a plethora of Netflix content to be available starting May 1. The arrival of a new month means the streaming service will be releasing new movies, TV shows, and originals for you to watch. Right off the bat on the first day, beloved movies like the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting Hill, Zombieland, and more will be available.
May will also bring new and returning original series to the streaming service. The second part of Selena: The Series will premiere early in the month. The Sons of Sam documentary series will explore the untold story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers. Following a breakout first season, season 2 of Who Killed Sara? will drop on May 19. Take a look at all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May 2021.
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina seasons 5 and 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends seasons 13 and 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun With Dick and Jane
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
Sitting in Limbo
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl From Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)
Milestone (Netflix Film)
Monster (Netflix Film)
May 8
Mine (Netflix Original)
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)
May 12
Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Film)
Oxygen (Netflix Film)
The Upshaws (Netflix Original)
May 13
Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Anime)
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry (Netflix Film)
Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am All Girls (Netflix Film)
Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)
The Strange House (Netflix Film)
The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Film)
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara? season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special season 2 (Netflix Original)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Neighbor season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes ― Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Film)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)
Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)
May 27
Black Space (Netflix Original)
Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)
Eden (Netflix Anime)
Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)
Lucifer Season 5: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)