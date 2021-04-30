What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2021: Everything You Can Watch — Full List

It’s gonna be May! With May finally here, Netflix has released its newest list of TV shows and movies headed to the streaming service. From rom-com faves to new originals, there’s so much to binge in May 2021.

Prepare yourselves for a plethora of Netflix content to be available starting May 1. The arrival of a new month means the streaming service will be releasing new movies, TV shows, and originals for you to watch. Right off the bat on the first day, beloved movies like the Back to the Future trilogy, Notting Hill, Zombieland, and more will be available.

May will also bring new and returning original series to the streaming service. The second part of Selena: The Series will premiere early in the month. The Sons of Sam documentary series will explore the untold story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers. Following a breakout first season, season 2 of Who Killed Sara? will drop on May 19. Take a look at all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in May 2021.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina seasons 5 and 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends seasons 13 and 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun With Dick and Jane

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

Sitting in Limbo

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix Documentary)

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl From Nowhere season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix Original)

Milestone (Netflix Film)

Monster (Netflix Film)

May 8

Mine (Netflix Original)

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix Film)

Oxygen (Netflix Film)

The Upshaws (Netflix Original)

May 13

Castlevania season 4 (Netflix Anime)

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry (Netflix Film)

Haunted season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am All Girls (Netflix Film)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (Netflix Family)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Move to Heaven (Netflix Original)

The Strange House (Netflix Film)

The Woman in the Window (Netflix Film)

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix Film)

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara? season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special season 2 (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead (Netflix Film)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Neighbor season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes ― Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix Film)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix Documentary)

Nail Bomber: Manhunt (Netflix Documentary)

May 27

Black Space (Netflix Original)

Blue Miracle (Netflix Film)

Eden (Netflix Anime)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix Family)

Lucifer Season 5: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)