‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer: Lucifer’s Twin Wreaks Havoc & Makes A ‘Mess’ Of His Brother’s Life

Lucifer is back — sort of. When the dashing devil returns to Los Angeles in the first trailer for part 1 of season 5, he’s acting a little different. Turns out, this man is Lucifer’s twin! Michael loves chaos!

All hell is breaking loose in Lucifer season 5. Honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Lucifer left Los Angeles and went back to Hell at the end of season 4, just after Chloe told him that she loved him. In the wake of his departure, Chloe is not doing well. She’s throwing herself into work more than ever and partying with Maze.

But it’s clear that she misses Lucifer. A lot. “We don’t need him,” Maze tells her. Suddenly and completely out of the blue, Lucifer is back! Lucifer and Chloe share a steamy kiss upon their reunion.

Lucifer says he got a “bit bored” in Hell, and he’s officially Lucifer 2.0. Chloe notices that Lucifer is “acting different.” He claims that because he was in Hell for thousands of years, he’s a changed man. Except he’s not Lucifer at all. He tells Maze that he is Lucifer’s twin brother, Michael! We’re getting double Tom Ellis in season 5A. We are truly blessed.

“I am not gonna break Lucifer’s life. I’m gonna take it,” Michael vows in the trailer. Eventually, Lucifer returns to Los Angeles in the midst of the Michael madness. “Welcome home. How do you like the mess I made?” Michael asks Lucifer. These brothers go head-to-head in what is sure to be an epic (and very sexy) brotherly battle.

Lucifer season 5A will launch Aug. 21 on Netflix. Season 5B will premiere at a later date. The official synopsis for season 5 teases that “the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?'” Netflix officially renewed the series for a sixth and final season in June 2020.