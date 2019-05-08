‘Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt: Season 4’s ‘Epic Cliffhanger’ Leaves Show Wide Open For Season 5

‘Lucifer’ is back for season 4 — this time on Netflix. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Lesley-Ann Brandt about the show’s resurrection, Maze’s evolution this season, and a possible season 5.

Lucifer returns from the dead for its highly-anticipated fourth season. After being canceled by FOX, the show was picked up by Netflix after a massive outcry from fans. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the fiercely talented Lesley-Ann Brandt all about the show’s big comeback and what’s ahead. Lesley-Ann admitted that the initial cancellation was a “gut-punch” because no one was ready to say goodbye to the show. “It definitely felt abrupt and kind of like a gut punch because we’re all so close and the writers kind of told us a little about what they thought, you know, if we were still on in the future about where the show was going, and so we weren’t ready to say goodbye to this family, that’s for sure.”

The move to Netflix is a great one for Lucifer. Lesley-Ann continued: “Netflix is just a great home for us because they’re like, ‘We want you to do what you do.’ They’re such a young, vibrant team of executives and marketing people. Their perspective is just to be outside of the box, you know?” All 10 episodes began streaming on May 8.

Lesley-Ann also talked about Maze’s evolution this season. “I think what the writers have been smart about doing is giving layers and vulnerability to her,” she told HollywoodLife. She noted that there’s definitely “old school Maze” in season 4 but also “her navigating to her relationship with Chloe now that she knows that Lucifer is the actual devil.”

She teased that season 4 ends with an “epic, epic, epic cliffhanger. If you thought the season 3 cliffhanger was big, this one is pretty amazing. It leads us to — how can we not do a season 5? Fans are going to be salivating and begging for more absolutely. I mean, I feel like we’re going to break the internet and possibly break Netflix. They [the fans] are going to let their voices be known to Netflix.”