5 Things
Hollywood Life

Boxing Day: 5 Things To Know About The Day-After-Christmas Celebration

boxing day
REX/Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Love Hewitt gets in the holiday spirit, purchasing some candy cane balloons in Santa Monica ahead of Christmas. The '9-1-1' star makes a phone call as she steps out from the ballon store looking for her ride while holding onto her four large balloons. *Shot on December 18, 2019* Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GJC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte Prince William Prince George Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte outside the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England Royals Christmas, Sandringham, United Kingdom - 25 Dec 2019
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ski bunny Madison Beer hits the slopes for a lesson in Aspen. The singer could be seen with a friend and their instructor as she showed them some basics of getting around on the snow. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Editor

Boxing Day is a major holiday in so many countries, but if you’re unfamiliar with the day-after-Christmas celebration, we’re here to help!

The Christmas festivities are over, but in many countries around the world, there’s another big holiday that comes the day after — Boxing Day! The holiday is not celebrated in the United States, but it’s similar to the Black Friday holiday that we celebrate on the day after Thanksgiving. Many who did not grow up in a country where Boxing Day is celebrated do not know much about the holiday, so we rounded up five fast facts to get you caught up:

1. When is Boxing Day? Boxing Day falls on the day after Christmas, December 26, in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is also celebrated in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It has been a bank holiday in Britain since 1974 — if Dec. 26 falls on a Saturday, Boxing Day is observed on the following Monday, and if Dec. 26 falls on a Sunday, Boxing Day is observed the following Tuesday, with Christmas Day being observed on the Monday.

2. Why is it called Boxing Day? No, Boxing Day has nothing to do with the sport of boxing. There are various stories about the origin of this holiday’s name, and there is no definitive answer about why it is called Boxing Day. However, a popular theory is that it evolved from when servants would receive a “Christmas box” (otherwise known as a present) from their master on the day after Christmas. It’s also theorized that the term could refer to boxes placed in churches on Christmas Day to collect money for the less fortunate, which are then opened the day after Christmas.

3. What do you do on Boxing Day? The most popular thing to do on Boxing Day — hit the shops for those after-Christmas sales! Boxing Day can be compared to Black Friday in the U.S. in this sense, with stores offering sales and opening their doors early in the morning. Since shopping on Boxing Day has become so popular, many stores have started to participate in “Boxing Week.”

4. Are there Boxing Day activities? Professional football (soccer) and rugby games are often played on Boxing Day. It is also a popular day for hunting.

5. What do you eat on Boxing Day? There’s no better way to get rid of holiday leftovers than by following up that holiday with another holiday — people often eat their Christmas leftovers for the relaxing Dec. 26 celebration.