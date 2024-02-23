‘True Detective’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

TV just feels better when True Detective is on. The hit series just wrapped its fourth season, and fans are already looking ahead to season 5 — and HBO is as well. Following the success of True Detective: Night Country, season 5 is on the horizon. True Detective season 5 became the most-watched season of True Detective, with 12.7 million cross-platform viewers.

True Detective: Night Country became one of the first TV hits of 2024. Fans watched Jodie Foster and Kali Reis search for answers in frigid Alaska. Will they be back for season 5? Hollywood Life is rounding up all the details we know about the fifth season.

Will There Be a ‘True Detective’ Season 5?

Yes, True Detective season 5 is happening. On February 22, HBO renewed the franchise for a fifth season. Issa López, True Detective: Night Country’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer, will be returning to create True Detective season 5. She’s also now under a multiyear overall deal with HBO.

“Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement. “She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

Issa’s statement read: “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca, and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

‘True Detective’ Season 5 Cast

Since True Detective is an anthology series, season 5 will likely be an entirely new story with new cast members. Jodie, Kali, and the rest of the Night Country cast will probably not return.

‘True Detective’ Season 5 Release Date

True Detective season 5 does not have a release date yet. Given that the renewal was just announced, the fifth season is in very early stages. HBO has already had to push series like Euphoria, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus until 2025.

It’s a safe bet that season 5 won’t be released until late 2025 or more likely 2026. There was a 5-year break between seasons 3 and 4. HBO has no problem taking its time with True Detective.

What Happened at the End of ‘True Detective’ Season 4?

The season 4 finale revealed what happened to Annie K. and the scientists. Annie K. figured out that the TSALAL scientists were faking environmental data for Silver Sky Mining and destroyed their research in their underground lab. When the scientists discovered her, they stabbed her and beat her. They thought she was dead, but she was still breathing when her boyfriend, scientist Raymond Clark, began crying over her body. He then killed Annie by smothering her to death.

Clark became convinced that Annie was the one behind the icy deaths of the TSALAL scientists. However, it was a secret society of Ennis women who broke into the lab and forced the scientists out onto the ice after discovering they had murdered Annie. They didn’t kill the men. They left their fate up to nature. Danvers and Navarro closed the case and kept the truth a secret from investigators.

The season ended with Navarro’s fate up in the air. Navarro disappeared after the case wrapped up. She was seen walking out onto the ice as her sister did. However, she did appear on Danvers’ deck, but it’s unclear whether or not she was real or just a vision. “Well, this is Ennis,” Danvers said. “Nobody ever really leaves.”

Navarro’s ambiguous fate was intentional. “I’m not saying that she’s alive, and I’m certainly not saying that she’s dead,” Issa told Deadline. “I very carefully crafted this as an ink block test for you to discover yourself as an audience member. I do love that Navarro states very early in the series that she has this impulse to just walk away and leave everything behind. On the other hand, the entire series is an exploration of the fact that she feels a calling to the beyond… You can read it both ways and it’s up to you to interpret which one fulfills your heart.”