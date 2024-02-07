Tony Romo’s Wife: All About Candice Crawford & Their Love Story

Tony Romo, 43, has 14 years as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys under his belt, and currently enjoys a high-profile career as an NFL commentator. In fact, he’s set to do the job for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, proving that even if he’s not on the turf, he’s still right in the middle of the action.

The CBS Sports broadcaster played college football for the Eastern Illinois Panthers, is a two-time NFC Offensive Player of the Month, and received the Ed Block Courage Award in 2011, among other honors. He holds no fewer than six Dallas Cowboys team records and fulfills a high-profile endorsement for Corona’s “Corona Hotline” commercials.

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in Las Vegas, with the highly experienced Tony at the mic doing play-by-plays, his biggest support remains his wife of twelve years, Candice Crawford. Ahead of the big game, get to know Tony’s beautiful partner in life and learn more about their journey together.

They Met Through the Dallas Cowboys

Certainly, it was meant to be from the beginning. Candice met Tony while she was working as an intern for the Dallas Cowboys, per PEOPLE. They began dating in the summer of 2009. The University of Missouri broadcast journalism major covered the Cowboys as a sports anchor while interning for KTVT (the Dallas CBS affiliate) and worked as a reporter KOMU-TV.

She covered high school sports at Dallas’ CW33 and hosted the Cowboys’ sports show Special Edition, as well as a local nightlife segment called Up All Night, proving her skills on camera across several verticals.

Candice’s Brother is Chase Crawford

If you’re wondering if Candice and actor Chase Crawford are related, you’re correct! Chase and Candice are siblings. The Gossip Girl and The Boys actor bears a strong resemblance to his sister, as well. Of Candice’s marriage to a real-life Cowboy, Chase once gushed that he’s a “fan” of the iconic football team and his brother-in-law.

“I grew up in Dallas, big fan,” he told Jimmy Fallon during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show. “It was very surreal to become friends with them. We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys Starter jackets and white turtlenecks and that’s a true story … When he became a part of our family, watching those football games became a lot more nerve-racking.”

She and Tony Married in 2011

Tony proposed to his sweetheart in 2010, and they subsequently married on May 28, 2011, in a romantic ceremony at a historic mansion in Dallas called Arlington Hall. Candice was 24, and her groom was 31 at the time, and according to PEOPLE, they hosted over 600 guests, including Troy Aikman and Miles Austin, among many others.

The marriage wasn’t too much of a surprise, as Troy once said he knew he’d marry the blonde beauty after only two dates. “She’s just rare in a lot of ways, very exceptional, and you just don’t meet many like that,” he told Graham Besinger during a 2020 on-camera interview.

Candice is a Former Beauty Queen

Candice competed in several pageants, and ultimately took the crown as Miss Missouri USA in 2008. She had previously honed her skills competing in the Miss Texas Teen pageant in 2003 and 2005.

They Have 3 Adorable Sons

Candice and Tony welcomed their first child, Hawkins Crawford Romo, in April of 2012. Two more boys would soon follow, with Rivers Romo arriving in March of 2014, and their youngest, Jones McCoy Romo, joining the family in August of 2017.

While they’re clearly enjoying raising their own little football team, Tony once admitted he’d like to have more. “I think the wife might want to stop at this point, but we’ll push her again in a year or two,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Once they hold that baby, and that baby grows up a little bit, they want to hold that baby again, so… that’s just how wives are, and moms.” He joked, “I’d be all for trying for a little girl, but it’s really not by body, though.”