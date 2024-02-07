Tony Romo’s Kids: Meet His 3 Adorable Children

Tony Romo, 43, is set to be one of the commentators of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 and has done the same for many other NFL games this season. The former quarterback retired from the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, and has been happy taking his passion off the field and bringing it behind the scenes to provide exciting information and play-by-plays of some of the biggest NFL teams over the years. When he’s not busy commentating, however, the legendary athlete is spending time with his three kids, who he shares with his wife, Candice Crawford.

After they started dating in 2009, Tony and Candice, who is actor Chace Crawford‘s sister, got married in 2011. They went on to start their family and the proud dad has previously said that their sons have “strengthened” their family values and love for each other. Find out more about the couple’s three boys below!

Hawkins

Hawkins Crawford Romo is Tony and Candice’s oldest son. He was born on April 9, 2012, and was nicknamed Hawk by his family. At the time of Hawkins’ arrival, Tony was playing for the Dallas Cowboys and the team released a sweet statement about the newborn. “Hawkins Crawford Romo is now a part of the Dallas Cowboys family,” the statement read.

Tony also spoke out about the feeling of becoming a father. “If it’s possible to bring you and your wife closer together, something like this really does,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s been a great blessing from God to put us in this situation. We feel very honored.”

Hawkins has a close relationship with his Uncle Chace, which Tony wrote about when posting a cute video of him in March 2017. “Hawk had just gotten back from a trip with his uncle Chace. He really wanted to tell me why he loved uncle chace more than his father. By the end I convinced him his dad is the best…so far,” the doting dad wrote in the caption of the post.

In addition to the post about Chace, Tony often shares posts featuring Hawkins and always praises his first born with loving words.

Rivers

Rivers Romo is the second born son of Tony and Candice. He was born on March 18, 2014. As he got older, Rivers became a football fan and would watch his dad play for the Dallas Cowboys and other teams’ games. In 2017, the cutie joined Tony behind the scenes during a time he was commentating for CBS and Candice shared adorable photos from the memorable moment. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboy number 9 jersey and looked as happy as could be.

In May 2017, Tony also shared a video of Rivers playing golf, which can be seen above. “Rivers just turned three. I think he will pass me up by the age of five at this rate. Nothing like seeing your kids enjoy something. Scroll to the right to see all three,” he wrote in the caption.

Jones

Jones McCoy Romo is Tony and Candice’s youngest son. He was born on August 23, 2017. Tony took to social media to share a photo of the newborn sleeping shortly after his birth along with an announcement in the caption. “Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built,” he wrote.

As the youngest of the brood, Jones gets a lot of playful energy from his two big brothers. Tony has shared several moments when Hawkins and Rivers have joined their little sibling for a dancing party or a laugh attack and it’s always epic to see. In one video, which can be seen above, Hawkins rubbed his foot against Jones’ chest and he couldn’t stop laughing as he rolled over on the floor. “This just gets me laughing. Hawk just knows how to get jones going,” Tony captioned the video.