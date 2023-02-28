Tom Sizemore’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Actor’s Marriage With Ex Maeve Quinlan

Tom Sizemore is a character actor, most well-known for his performances in ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Black Hawk Down.’

He was briefly married to actress Maeve Quinlan from 1996 to 1999.

Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm and his family is ‘currently deciding end of life matters.’

Tom Sizemore has been the star of so many major movies, from Saving Private Ryan to Natural Born Killers and many more. The actor, 61, has appeared in so many hits throughout his lengthy career, which spans almost four decades. Tom sadly suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18, and he’s currently on life support, having been in critical condition in the ICU since the aneurysm. A representative for the actor announced that doctors have told his family that there’s not more they can do, per CNN. “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” Tom’s manager Charles Lago said in a statement.

Tom was only married once to Maeve Quinlan from 1996 to 1999, but he did have another partner after they split up. Find out everything you need to know about Tom’s relationship with Maeve here.

How did Tom and Maeve meet?

While it’s not exactly clear how Tom and Maeve first met, the actress’s first movie role was actually in 1994’s Natural Born Killers, which was one of Tom’s early breakout roles, per IMDb. Maeve was uncredited, but she played a “sexy guard,” while Tom played Detective Jack Scagnetti. While it’s not clear if they met while filming, the two did end up getting married two years later in 1996.

Maeve is also an actress

While Natural Born Killers may have been Maeve’s first movie role, she was already establishing herself in the soap opera world, where she starred as Megan Conley on the beloved soap The Bold and The Beautiful from 1992 to 2006. Besides her longstanding time on The Bold and Beautiful, Maeve also has made appearances on shows like 90210, South of Nowhere and many other projects.

She has dual citizenship for the U.S. and Ireland

Maeve is the daughter of Irish immigrants and holds citizenship both for the United States and her parents’ home country. She revealed that she’d pursued being a tennis pro at first at her parents’ insistence. ” My parents came over from Ireland and were extremely into sports,” she told Eden Magazine in 2019.

When she and Tom later split, she spoke a little bit about having her parents’ Irish upbringing affected her. “I grew up in an Irish Catholic household, so religion was important, but what that marriage taught me is that it’s not just the church, it is really about connecting and knowing there’s a higher power,” she told Eden.

Maeve and Tom split up in 1999

After only three years, Maeve and Tom got divorced. While it wasn’t made public when they were first going through the split, the actress has since accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse, in the Eden interview. “I am a survivor of domestic abuse, and that’s something I intend to bring awareness to in my fifties. I didn’t like to talk about it earlier because I was just grateful to be out of that marriage and out of harms’ way,” she said.

Tom had two kids with Janelle McIntire

After Tom and Maeve broke up, he had a relationship with a woman named Janelle McIntire from 2003 to 2006, and she gave birth to the actor’s twin sons Jagger and Jayden in 2005. While not much is known about the teens, they have occasionally accompanied their dad to different events.