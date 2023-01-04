T.J. Lavin’s Wife: Everything To Know About Roxanne Siordia & Their 10 Year Marriage

T.J. Lavin is currently hosting The Challenge: Ride or Dies, but back at home, he has his own ride or die — his wife, Roxanne Siordia! After dating for eight years, T.J. and Roxanne got married in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2012, so they celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in 2022. Roxanne celebrated the occasion on Instagram with a slideshow of videos of herself and T.J.

“Eighteen years together,” she captioned the footage, referencing their total number of years as a couple. “We’re trying to see who will outlast who. He’ll tap out first, I’m hard to handle. Meanwhile, T.J. has a shoutout to Roxanne right in his Instagram bio. “Luckiest guy in the world,” it says, along with Roxanne’s handle. The two are clearly still madly in love. Learn more about Roxanne below:

What Does T.J. Lavin’s Wife Do?

Roxanne’s Instagram bio reveals that she is a health coach in Las Vegas. She also refers to herself as “plant-based nutritionist” and a personal trainer in pilates. Her bio also has a link to her website, AllThingsPlantBased.com. On her website, Roxanne offers coaching in plant based nutrition.

Roxanne’s method aims to help curate a path in plant-based nutrition that works for each client’s lifestyle. she offers grocery shopping tours, in-home cooking demos and more. She’s also a fitness coach, offering 30 minute virtual fitness classes over FaceTime. Roxanne also has a gym in Las Vegas where she hosts small group classes and private personal training sessions.

Who Is T.J. & Roxanne Lavin’s Daughter?

While T.J. and Roxanne don’t have any children of their own, T.J. is a father figure to Roxanne’s daughter, Raquel, from a previous relationship. T.J. came into Raquel’s life when she was just five years old and eventually adopted her. “She’s an amazing girl with so much empathy and compassion for everyone,” T.J. told Us Weekly in 2018, when Raquel was 19. “She likes to surf, wake-surf, snowboard and travel. She currently pays for her own hair school at Paul Mitchell in Vegas by working two jobs.”

In a 2019 Instagram post, T.J. raved over Raquel after she graduated from hair school. “She’s the perfect daughter for sure,” he gushed. Raquel has her own Instagram page, as well, where she shows off her work as a hairstylist in Las Vegas.

T.J. & Roxanne Got Married At City Hall

T.J. and Roxanne tied the knot two years after the pro biker was in a coma following a horrific accident. “My coma really messed things up,” T.J. told People. “If you go in a coma it really messes with your social life…so don’t do it. But then I got [through it] and it opened my eyes. We had to work on our relationship more and make it more of a priority. We had to find ourselves and everything was cool.”

T.J. told the mag that he and Roxanne always knew they were going to marry on Nov. 2 because it was the day they met. “I knew I was going to marry her the second I met her,” he shared. “We thought about doing it at the drive-thru but we could’t go through with it, so I said I was down for City Hall. Fancy weddings aren’t our thing.”

Roxanne Loves To Travel

Roxanne’s Instagram page is filled with photos of her travels, and her bio lists her as a “traveler.” She seems to often partake in outdoor activities, like hiking and swimming, on her trips. Roxanne has gone skydiving, surfing, rock climbing and more, which she documents on her social media. When she’s not traveling, though, she and T.J. are based in Las Vegas. Their home was even documented on an episode of MTV Cribs!