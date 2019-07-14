Happy 44th Birthday, Tiny: See Her Hottest Looks Ever

Happy birthday to the one and only, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris! In honor of the singer’s 44th birthday, we’re looking back at her hottest photos ever.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris turns 44 on July 14, and we’re celebrating by checking out some of her sexiest pics ever. Tiny has been in the spotlight since the early 1990s, so she’s definitely established herself as a superstar AND style queen over the years. Whether she’s with her group Xscape, her husband T.I., or just posing solo, Tiny always knows how to ROCK it. We’ve seen her slay while out and about, on red carpets and on Instagram over the years, and she just seems to be getting better with age.

Earlier this year, Tiny attended the 2019 BET Awards with T.I., and she looked beyond incredible in an off-the-shoulder red dress. The ensemble was fringed, and hugged her body to perfection. Tiny completed her look with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, along with dramatic eye makeup. All-in-all, we LOVED it. We also loved Tiny’s recent look at a VH1 event, where she wore a stain pink suit, which featured a plunging neckline to reveal the perfect amount of cleavage.

The 44-year-old is often changing up her hairstyles to add even more flair to her amazing style. Sometimes the hairdo is meant to be color coordinated with an outfit, and others, it might just be what she’s feelin’ that day. From pink to teal to fire engine red and more, Tiny has killed it with her locks over the years.

Click through the gallery above to check out these amazing looks and more of Tiny’s sexy ensembles from over the years. And make sure to go on and wish her a happy birthday on her big day!