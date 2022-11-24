Tim Ream’s Wife Kristen Sapienza: Meet The World Cup US Soccer Star’s Spouse, Who Also Plays Soccer

Tim Ream is the center-back for Premier League club Fulham and the United States national team.

He’s married to soccer player Kristen Sapienza

Kristen is his childhood sweetheart.

Tim Ream, 35, is highly respected as the “grandpa” of the US Men’s National Team, as they face off in the 2022 World Cup. Per The San Diego Union Tribune, he’s the oldest player on the team. “You don’t ever give up hope. You never completely say you’re out of the picture,” he said, after missing out on the World Cup four years ago. “I didn’t expect to be here, involved in a World Cup. It’s something that we all dream of as a kid.”

Behind his long journey to the world-famous sports event, however, is a woman who has been a part of his life for a very long time. Kristen Sapienza and Tim are described as having been “childhood sweethearts.” Here’s what to know about Tim’s wife of ten years and their family.

Kristen is also a soccer player.

According to The Daily Mail, Kristen and Tim both played soccer for St. Louis University. Little is known about the blonde beauty’s career in the sport beyond that, as she doesn’t have a social media account and the duo have been very private about their relationship. However, according to Tim’s Wikipedia page, they must have bonded on love of the sport — they married in January of 2012 after getting engaged two years prior. She’s also stood behind Tim as his career spanned from the Chicago Fire Premiere, then onto being drafted to the New York Red Bulls in 2010. He signed to England’s Bolton Wanderers before being sold to Enlish team Fulham in 2015. Now, he’s on the US Men’s National Team.

She’s exceptionally supportive of his career.

Kristen appears to have sacrificed her honeymoon in order to prioritize her husband’s athletic career. They’d planned to honeymoon in romantic Tahiti, but according to UK’s The Times, the duo opted instead to head to the Bolton Wanderers. “I don’t regret it for one second,” he told The Bolton News at the time. “For my wife and I, Bolton was the best option.”

She’s a mother of three.

Since their marriage, the couple has quietly welcomed three beautiful children. Aiden, Theodore, and Lila complete their family perfectly. “I try to keep my private and public lives separate but last night was a special occasion that calls for a special post,” he wrote via Instagram in May, following the Sky Bet Championship. “This is my team behind the scenes. The ones who support and love me unconditionally and allow me to do what I do. They are my best friend, my fiercest critics, and my energizer bunnies. I couldn’t do this without them and I’m buzzing we did last night together. Love you all to the moon and back.”

Kristen has a great relationship with her husband.

According to The Daily Mail, Tim is especially attracted to his wife’s smile and personality. “The first thing I noticed about her was her smile,” he said, per the outlet. “I’m not sappy like that, but I really noticed how amazing her smile was. I said, ‘Wow.’ But she also has a great personality, she’s always fun to be around whether we’re doing something or just chilling. And the conversations are great – whether we’re talking deep or talking about a whole lot of nothing.”

And according to Tim, she was more than a little enthused to marry him. “After some screaming, she did say yes,” he said of his romantic proposal. “We hugged and kissed and then she called her parents.”