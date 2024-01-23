Theresa Caputo’s Boyfriend: All About the ‘Long Island Medium’s Romantic Life

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Theresa Caputo is one of the most beloved TLC stars. Known for her work as a purported psychic, Theresa, 56, rose to fame through the reality show Long Island Medium. While she’s had her fair share of critics, she’s been very successful, as she’s written multiple books and performed live, showing off her psychic abilities. While Long Island Medium came to an end in 2019, Theresa is returning with her new show Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits on Lifetime on January 25.

Outside of being a medium, Theresa also has a long-term boyfriend that she’s been with for quite a while. The TLC star was married before getting together with her current beau. She’s kept her new boyfriend very private, but she’s shared a few details about him in interviews. Get to know more about her boyfriend here!

How Did Theresa and Her Boyfriend Meet?

Theresa has not revealed exactly how she and her boyfriend met, but she did admit that they officially became a couple during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She opened up about how it was “unexpected” to be getting together in that time during a February 2021 interview with People. “We welcomed him into the bubble and that’s where we decided to be exclusive,” she said. “So there are some good things that come out of a pandemic. I’m trying to look and focus on all of the silver linings.”

Her Boyfriend’s Identity Is a Secret

As mentioned above, Theresa has not publicly revealed her boyfriend’s identity. She explained that he prefers to be private, and it was different than when she was married to her ex-husband or involving her kids in the show. It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be making appearances on her series any time soon. “My ex-husband, my kids, it was something that we all decided as a family,” she said in the above-mentioned People interview. “It’s not easy to be thrown into a situation like that.”

What Has She Said About Her Boyfriend?

In that same interview, Theresa revealed that her new boyfriend has his own family and children, but she didn’t share more details. While she didn’t share more details about her boyfriend, Theresa did speak about how dating now was very different from before in a 2021 interview with Extra. “I am in an exclusive relationship,” she said. “It’s very different from when I originally started dating, oh my God, over 30 years ago.”

Similarly, Theresa also opened up about how she had to keep in mind that her partners may not be seeking the spotlight when they go out with her. “I live a very public life. People don’t want to live a public life. They want their privacy and I have to respect that,” she told Extra.

Theresa’s Ex-Husband

Before Theresa become a star with Long Island Medium, she was married to her ex-husband Larry Caputo. The pair tied the knot in 1989, and they share two children: Larry Jr. and Victoria. The couple announced that they’d separated in 2017, and they finalized their divorce in 2018.