‘The Recruit’ Season 2: Release Date News, The Cast & More You Need To Know

The Recruit has been renewed for season 2.

The Recruit season 2 does not have a release date.

Noah Centineo will return in season 2.

The Noah Centineo effect is still in action. The 27-year-old actor stars as Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s spy thriller. The first season quickly rose through the ranks on the Netflix charts and became a binge-worthy sensation.

The show’s first season ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that had everyone wanting more. The biggest question since its renewal has been: When is season 2 coming out? Unfortunately, there’s going to be a bit of a wait. In the meantime, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest season 2 updates about The Recruit.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Recruit?

Yes, Netflix has renewed The Recruit for season 2! The streaming service announced that the series would return for a second season in January 2023. “The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2!” Netflix wrote on social media. The Recruit’s renewal was revealed less than a month after the show debuted on December 16, 2022.

The Recruit has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/VSLYVfFiqt — Netflix (@netflix) January 26, 2023

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we’re thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season,” Noah told Tudum following the announcement. “I’m looking forward to seeing what [showrunner] Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

Alexi added, “I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to 11 in season 2.”

The Recruit Season 2 Release Date

The Recruit season 2 does not have an official release date yet. When Netflix renewed the series, the streaming service said the show would return in 2024.

Season 2 production was expected to start in 2023. However, the ongoing writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put productions like The Recruit on hold until new deals are made. Alexi shared a photo of The Recruit crew on the picket line in June 2023 after the writers went on strike. The Rookie creator has been vocal about how important it is for the Writers Guild of America to fight for a fair contract with the studios.

The Recruit hits the picket line at Universal pic.twitter.com/h2funXZ0LL — Alexi Hawley (@AlexiHawley) June 3, 2023

“For the last 50-plus years, TV has been a training ground for writers, through writer’s room and being able to go to set and learn how to produce episodes,” Alexi told CNN. “That’s being stripped away. The streaming shows have these mini-rooms that are completely divorced from production, so there’s a generation of writers not learning how to make television, and that’s really what this fight is about…”

As of August 2023, the writers and actors are still on strike. At this point, it’s looking like The Recruit season 2 won’t premiere until late 2024 or even early 2025 at this point.

The Recruit Season 2 Cast

There would be no Recruit without Noah Centineo. The To All The Boys alum will return as Owen Hendricks, the new CIA lawyer who gets involved in dangerous international politics.

The Recruit was filled with memorable supporting cast members. Season 2 will likely see the returns of Aarti Mann as Violet, Colton Dunn as Lester, Fivel Stewart as Hannah, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, and Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland.

Will Laura Haddock be back as Russian asset Max? That remains to be seen given Max’s fate at the end of season 1. After those final moments of the first season, Maddie Hasson’s Karolina/Nichka will likely return in season 2.

Did Max Die In The Recruit?

Max’s fate in The Recruit season finale is left open to interpretation. In the intense final minutes, Max is shot in the chest by Karolina. Immediately, Max appears to fall unconscious as she bleeds out — but her death has yet to be confirmed.

Karolina then turns her attention to Owen and reveals she’s actually Max’s daughter. “Who are you? And what the f**k are you doing running around with my mother?” she asks him before the finale cuts to the credits.

“It could go either way there, I suppose,” Laura told Tudum in a post-finale interview. Obviously, Alexi is not revealing the answer to whether or not Max is alive or dead.

“Look, we did the most dramatic thing you can possibly do. And we did the thing we were building to the whole time, even though the audience didn’t know it, which was ultimately — the story of Max and Owen is one of her being a pathological survivor,” Alexi said. “Whether she cares for him, whether she doesn’t, whether she cares for her kid or doesn’t — everything comes in second to her just making it to the next day. That ultimately makes her a bit of a tragic figure, and so it was important to get to that point. Then, of course, the twist was powerful. In this day and age, where there’s 9,000 things on television, you have to be bold, you have to go big, and I felt like we really earned that moment.”