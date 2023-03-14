Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Stage Mini ‘To All The Boys’ Reunion At Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans can rejoice because Noah Centineo, 26, and Lana Condor, 25, just had an epic reunion! The former co-stars met up at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday night and posed for some incredible photos. He wore a dark blue vest over a black button-down top, a dark blue tie, and dark blue pants, at the event, while she showed off a sparkly silver sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline.

The talented actors reportedly looked joyous throughout the night and chatted, danced and more. In one eye-catching photo, Noah appeared to be twirling Lana on the dancer floor and she flashed the biggest smile. Lana was also seen hanging out with famous faces like Dove Cameron, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Lana took to Instagram after the fun bash to share gorgeous photos of herself in her dress. “Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party you’re always a dream, always a pinch me moment! Thank you for having me 💕 @vanityfair,” she captioned the post.

In addition to attending the Vanity Fair party, Noah reportedly attended the Paramount Pictures’ Oscars After Party, so it was definitely an eventful night. Before they met up this week, both Noah and Lana had a reunion a month ago when they stepped out to support a To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before crew member’s new movie. The member was Nicholas Harvard and he made his directorial debut with The Locksmith.

Noah and Lana happily posed on the red carpet of the premiere with some of the other attendees, including Ryan Phillippe, the main star of the film. Other actors featured in the movie include Kaylee Bryant, Kate Bosworth, and Noel Gugliemi, and they were all dressed to impress as they promoted their work.