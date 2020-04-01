‘The Bold & The Beautiful’: Usher, Mario Lopez, & More Mega Stars Who Were On The Daytime Soap 

Since 1987, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has entertained soap lovers with scandal, romance, and some of the best celeb cameos to ever hit the small screen. Take a look back with us at cameos from Usher, Gina Rodriguez and more.

Usher, Host Mario Lopez, Gina Rodriguez, Maitland Ward (Boy Meets World), Singer Sabrina Bryan (Cheetah Girls) and more famous faces have all guest-starred on the hit soap opera. Check out our attached gallery to see every star (then and now) who’s landed a spot on the B&B cast list. The Bold & The Beautiful has been the gift that keeps on giving for decades. After its launch on the soap scene in the late ’80s, B&B has set the bar high with its laundry list of celebrity cameos. Singer, Host(Boy Meets World), Singer(Cheetah Girls) and more famous faces have all guest-starred on the hit soap opera. Check out our attached gallery to see every star (then and now) who’s landed a spot on the B&B cast list.

We took a trip down memory lane to see who visited the famed Forrester family in their younger years. Many stars who’ve stopped by the set for guest spots were just in the beginning stages of their now iconic or award-winning careers. In some cases, B&B has even helped put some stars on the map in Hollywood.

Some stars stopped by for quick, one or two episode cameos, while others stuck around for years building their acting resumes. Maitland Ward landed a main role on Disney’s Boy Meets World after she played Jessica Forrester from 1994 to 1996 on B&B. Gina Rodriguez starred in 15 episodes of B&B from 2011 to 2012, before she nabbed lead role in Jane The Virgin in 2014.

Usher (L) during his time on the show, and (R) the singer during a recent red carpet appearance. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Mario Lopez (L) during his time on the show, and (R) the red carpet host during a recent event. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Other notable names who’ve guest-starred on B&B include Betty White, Alan Thicke, Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Christopher Knight, Drew Carey, Daddy Yankee, Fred Willard, Fabio, Julia Michaels, Tamar Braxton, Patrick Duffy, Melissa Rivers, Phyllis Diller, Sheryl Underwood, Robin Givens, Wayne Brady.

Take a look back at all of the celebs who’s appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful. Oh, how time flies!