Taylor Swift’s Lawsuit: All About Her Threat to Sue College Student Who Tracks Her Private Jet

As one of the most famous public figures on the planet, Taylor Swift has faced her fair share of stalkers and overly enthusiastic fans. Since her and Travis Kelce’s relationship has become a worldwide topic, her attendance at this year’s Super Bowl has become a huge question — so much so that one person is tracking her private jet around the world. Now, the pop star and her team are warning that they will take legal action.

Is Taylor Swift Suing a College Student?

A college student at the University of Central Florida has logged celebrities’ flight activity over the years, from takeoffs to landings, revealing the carbon emissions from their planes. His accounts utilized information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has certain flight data readily available to the public. Last year, the UCF junior was sent a cease-and-desist letter by Swift’s team, demanding him to stop tracking Swift’s jet activity.

Swift’s lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, sent the student’s parents the letter, which was obtained by the The Washington Post. Morrone wrote in the letter that they would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if the recipient didn’t cease his “stalking and harassing behavior.” Furthermore, the letter claimed that the private jet tracker’s actions have caused Taylor and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress.” Due to his online activity, the music artist has been living in a “constant state of fear for her personal safety,” the letter added.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our client,” Morrone wrote in the document, adding there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

According to a spokesperson on behalf of Swift, they “cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be.”

Although Swift’s team sent the student a legal letter, an official lawsuit has not been filed yet.

Who Is Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Tracker?

The UCF student’s name is Jack Sweeney, a programmer and an entrepreneur. According to multiple outlets, Sweeney’s father works for American Airlines as a technical operations controller.

During a 2022 interview with Bloomberg Wealth, the university junior mentioned he was working on developing his own company called Ground Control that would track the flight activity of billionaires. Previously, Sweeney publicly tracked the flight activity of Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and several others.

What Has Jack Sweeney Said About Taylor’s Lawsuit?

Per a statement obtained by The Washington Post, Sweeney defended himself by saying, “This [flight] information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world.”