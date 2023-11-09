Steve Wozniak’s Health: All About the Apple Co-Founder’s Hospitalization

Image Credit: Marton Monus/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with the late Steve Jobs, experienced a health crisis in Mexico City on Wednesday, November 8. Steve, 73, fainted at the World Business Forum and was taken to the hospital, according to CNN. Steve is reportedly still in the hospital and little information has been released about the status of his condition. Keep reading to learn more about Steve’s health and his recent hospitalization.

Steve Wozniak Hospitalized

News of Steve Wozniak’s hospitalization broke the morning of November 9. According to TMZ, Steve gave his speech at the World Business Forum in Mexico City and then told his wife, Janet Hill, that he was “feeling strange.” Janet insisted he should go the hospital which he did. Steve was hospitalized 3 pm local time, according to CNN.

What Is Steve Wozniak Sick With?

TMZ reported that Steve suffered vertigo at the event. Vertigo is a sensation that causes dizziness and is typically related to problems with the inner ear, according to Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea and vomiting, balance issues, motion sickness, headaches, and hearing loss in one or both ears. The causes of vertigo include migraine headaches, stroke, diabetes, head injury, arrhythmia, low blood pressure, and certain medications.

How Is Steve Wozniak Doing Today?

As of November 9, Steve is still in the emergency room in the hospital where doctors are performing tests, per TMZ. The outlet claimed that members of Steve’s team are flying from the U.S. to Mexico City via private jet to see how he is doing. They plan to take the tech entrepreneur back to the U.S. for further treatment if necessary, TMZ reported.

Steve or anyone from his team have yet to speak out about the health incident.