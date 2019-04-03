Stars Wearing Suits With No Shirts Or Bras — Sandra Oh & More

Suits can be sexy! These women prove that stealing a style from your guy can really pay off. See Sandra Oh, Kim Kardashian & many more ladies rocking blazers without bras.

Menswear-inspired style is here to stay, and the trend just keeps getting sexier. It seems like the hottest stars in Hollywood are stepping out in stylish suits, and they’re choosing to do so with nothing underneath. Everyone from Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh, 47, to superstar rapper Cardi B, 26, are stepping out in blazers sans shirt. Sandra showed us how it’s done when she arrived to the premiere of Killing Eve in Hollywood on April 1. Alongside her co-star, Jodie Comer, she was a vision in a plunging white suit that looked classy and sexy all at once. She let her outfit do all the talking and pulled her hair back into a chic bun before hitting the carpet.

Sandra is hardly the first star to rock the sexy trend. Hailey Baldwin and Yolanda Hadid both rocked colorful suits this past September for New York Fashion Week. Kim Kardashian showed off her massive cleavage in an undone tuxedo back in 2017. Miley Cyrus even rocked a white suit without a shirt or bra way back in 2013 at the American Music Awards! This trend is alive and well.

Whether you’re looking to flaunt your assets like Cardi at the 2017 BET Awards, or simply show just a hint of skin like Shay Mitchell, this trend works for everyone. Some stars stick with classic black suits, while others are crazy for colorful looks. You can choose long pants, or go with a flirty short like Lea Michele. This trend runs the gamut of ages, and occasions. It’s a pretty formal look, but depending on the color and cut of the suit, could also work in a more informal setting. Kim and Karrueche Tran preferred to leave their jackets completely open, while others like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston utilized their blazer’s buttons, but still made it known they were braless underneath.

This monochromatic suit trend is super sexy, and honestly very easy to copy. Playing dress up couldn’t be easier when it’s “matchy matchy” all the way — pick one color and you’re done! See tons of stars rocking suits without shirts in the gallery above.