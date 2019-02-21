Shailene Woodley, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rihanna & 32 More Stars Wearing Feathers

Wow, these fashion looks are worth getting your feathers in a bunch over! Hollywood’s hottest stars are stepping out in feathery ensembles & the trend is making a major statement. Check it out here!

When it comes to wearing feathers, your favorite stars are doing it right! It seems like we’re seeing more and more of this trend on red carpets and it’s a style that’s here to stay! Shailene Woodley, 27, had us seeing red when she stepped out in a feathery number on Feb. 14, at the Virgin Voyages Scarlet Night Party. The actress, who served as the night’s host, plucked the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit from her closet! While feathers are usually seen on glamorous gowns, they covered Shailene’s pantsuit, which featured leather material on the bottom. The daring outfit was the perfect combo of fierce and glam, with her feathers balancing out the edgy ensemble flawlessly.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Grammy Awards were filled with examples of this trend. On the red carpet at the annual awards show, Jada Pinkett Smith stole the show in a stunning feathery gown. The actress was looking radiant in her number, which featured a deep v-neck and a long train that was covered in feathers all the way to the floor. She also wore silver heels, diamond rings and a long necklace, while keeping her hair in her signature pixie cut. The wife of Will Smith, 50, had the feather trend down pat that night!

The feathery fun continued when J. Lo hit the stage inside the show. The singer performed an epic Motown tribute alongside icon Smokey Robinson, 78, who sang “My Girl,” and host Alicia Keys, 38, who was part of a smooth duet of “Papa Was A Rolling Stone.” Ne-Yo also joined the stars onstage, but it was Jennifer’s outfits that really commanded attention. She STUNNED in all of her onstage look, including a long-line black dress which featured an array of feathers on both sleeves.

This is one daring trend, but it looks like your favorite celebrities are not afraid to rock it time and time again! Click through the gallery above to see all their best looks!