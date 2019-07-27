The hottest summer fashion trend is definitely spaghetti straps. From Kendall Jenner to Keke Palmer, stars are rocking the trend and we absolutely love it!

We’re in the middle of summer, and the temperatures are climbing up as the months go on. Stars like Kendall Jenner, 23, Keke Palmer, 25, and more guide us in terms of what to wear while looking stylish and trying to keep it cool outside. Enter: spaghetti straps. The barely-there straps allows arms to barely be covered, with as little material possible to make you even cooler in the heat.

We loved Kendall’s recent take on the trend, when she wore a snakeskin spaghetti strap crop-top with high-waisted light wash denim jeans. She wore her brown hair down, and had on small sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun. She wore the outfit while hitting up Alfred’s Coffee in Beverly Hills.

Kendall wasn’t the only one loving the trend – Keke also looked incredible in it while in New York City recently. The Hustlers star wore a pink satin top with matching bottoms that featured spaghetti straps. She wore a pink purse as well, and had her hair up in a high ponytail while she walked around in SoHo, New York City.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, showed off her take on the trend while in Paris, France with husband Nick Jonas, 26. She wore a Victoria Beckham matching separates ensemble as well, which featured a stripes design on both the top and bottoms. Priyanka wore her short brown hair down and straight as she held her husband’s hand. She accessorized with a Dior tote bag and sunglasses. Be sure to check out Kendall, Keke, Priyanka, and more rocking the spaghetti strap look in the gallery above!