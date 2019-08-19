13 Times Sofia Richie Has Showed Off Her 6 Pack In Crop Tops & More Ab-Baring Looks

Sofia Richie knows how to slay in a crop top! The model has shown off her enviable six-pack in plenty of sexy, ab-baring looks.

Sofia Richie can pull off pretty much anything, so it’s no surprise that she can pull off a crop top with ease. The model has been seen in everything from plaid crop tops to off-the-shoulder ones, never looking anything short of amazing.

With summer in full swing, we’ve seen plenty of amazing cropped looks on Sofia lately. We adored an all-black ensemble that she wore to a meeting with boyfriend Scott Disick on Aug. 2. She opted for a simple ab-baring black tank, pairing it with an edgy belted mini skirt complete with pockets and a front zipper. Lionel Richie‘s daughter finished off her outfit with oversized sunglasses and black sneakers, along with a red handbag for a pop of color.

Sofia and Scott later joined close pals Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in Italy for Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration. During the lavish European getaway, the group stopped in Portofino where Sofia went off with Kris while wearing a brown crop top.

The nearly flesh-toned top proved that a cropped shirt doesn’t need to be the star of a look, instead allowing for another piece to take center stage. The shining star of this ensemble was the high-waisted gold metallic pants Sofia had on. She also wore a silver necklace and black sandals. Want to see even more of Sofia’s best ab-baring looks of all-time? Then get clicking through the gallery above!