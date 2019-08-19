Gallery
13 Times Sofia Richie Has Showed Off Her 6 Pack In Crop Tops & More Ab-Baring Looks

Backgrid
Beverly Hills, CA - Sofia Richie and Scott Disick heading to a meeting in Beverly Hills, Sofia was showing off her figure in sportswear. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie gets in some bonding time with momager Kris Jenner on holiday in Portofino. The pair enjoyed some quality time together away from family and friends minus Sofia's boyfriend Scott Disick as the pair take a stroll through the picturesque town. Sofia was dressed in a striking metallic gold bottoms with Kris looking rather elegant in her sheer black dress. Pictured: Kris Jenner - Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Richie Sofia Richie out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 31 May 2019
May 19, 2017 Sofia Richie gives a thumbs up at Barneys New York. The blonde model is wearing high waisted black jeans paired with an off the shoulder crop top and white sneakers. Pictured: Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1503449 190517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Italy Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Sofia Richie knows how to slay in a crop top! The model has shown off her enviable six-pack in plenty of sexy, ab-baring looks.

Sofia Richie can pull off pretty much anything, so it’s no surprise that she can pull off a crop top with ease. The model has been seen in everything from plaid crop tops to off-the-shoulder ones, never looking anything short of amazing.

With summer in full swing, we’ve seen plenty of amazing cropped looks on Sofia lately. We adored an all-black ensemble that she wore to a meeting with boyfriend Scott Disick on Aug. 2. She opted for a simple ab-baring black tank, pairing it with an edgy belted mini skirt complete with pockets and a front zipper. Lionel Richie‘s daughter finished off her outfit with oversized sunglasses and black sneakers, along with a red handbag for a pop of color.

Sofia and Scott later joined close pals Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in Italy for Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration. During the lavish European getaway, the group stopped in Portofino where Sofia went off with Kris while wearing a brown crop top.

sofia richie
Backgrid

The nearly flesh-toned top proved that a cropped shirt doesn’t need to be the star of a look, instead allowing for another piece to take center stage. The shining star of this ensemble was the high-waisted gold metallic pants Sofia had on. She also wore a silver necklace and black sandals. Want to see even more of Sofia’s best ab-baring looks of all-time? Then get clicking through the gallery above!