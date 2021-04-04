24 Of The Sexiest SAG Awards Dresses Of All Time: Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Aniston & More

From Taraji P. Henson to Jennifer Aniston, check out some of the hottest frocks worn to the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the years!

So many well-known stars will make special appearances during the Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight, April 4! While the ceremony will look a lot different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we’re still daydreaming about some of the best looks we’ve ever seen worn on the red carpet over the years. Let’s take a look back at some of the hottest gowns worn by our favorite stars to the SAG Awards!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 51, has always stunned on nearly every single red carpet she’s walked. In 2015, Jen looked beyond amazing in a plunging, olive green vintage John Galliano gown. The ensemble hugged her figure in all the right places and she looked so confident. The dress featured a gorgeous, intricate pattern, and Jen highlighted the plunging neckline of the dress with a stunning Amrit body chain running down her chest. She also fashioned the look with Fred Leighton earrings.

Taraji P. Henson

No one could possibly top Taraji P. Henson‘s stunning look at the 2017 SAG Awards. The Hidden Figures star, 50, wore this stunning Reem Acra gown that featured sheer fabric on the bodice and a full, blush-hued skirt with sparkling detail. The beloved actress accessorized her look with a pair of Nirav Modi diamond studs and two diamond rings.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox absolutely slayed the red carpet at the 2016 SAG Awards. The brilliant Orange Is The New Black star, 48, fashioned a burgundy Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh-high slit and revealing cutouts. She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and positively glowed on the red carpet.

Amy Adams

Finally, Amy Adams couldn’t have looked more classic and beautiful at the 2017 SAG Awards. She fashioned this stunning black Brandon Maxwell gown, which featured a plunging neckline. Her jewelry added a glistening element to her ensemble, as she fashioned a Cartier set of sapphires, aquamarines and diamonds in white gold on her necklace, bracelet and earrings. There are so many incredible frocks to look at from SAG Award ceremonies past. Check out the gallery above for more stunning looks!