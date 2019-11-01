Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, & More Sexiest Halloween Costumes of 2019 — See Pics

From a midriff-bearing mermaid to Jennifer Lopez circa the 2000 Grammy Awards, these costumes were not just sexy, but unique as well! Here’s a recap of the stars who took advantage of Halloween to wow us with their gorgeous looks (and craftsmanship).

For Halloween (week) of 2019, these celebrities were scary — scary sexy, that is! Instead of taking a cue from Cady Heron in Mean Girls, stars like Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna, Lisa Rinna, Tana Mongeau and many more stunners went the Regina George route in skin-baring costumes that made our jaws drop! Starting with the queen of Halloween herself — Kylie — the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO took a break from running her makeup empire to dress up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for a party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 30. In lieu of a traditional mermaid tail, Kylie showed off major leg in a thigh-high slit skirt covered in green sequins. After just giving birth in Feb. 2018, Kylie also rocked impressive post-baby abs under her realistic seashell bra! Topped off with a vibrant red wig, piercing green eye contacts and a sequined Flounder purse, the gorgeous Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made us rethink wearing a scary costume (sorry, Cady).

Next up is Blac Chyna, 31, whose costume reminded us of the skeleton-inspired outfits that flood Mexico’s streets during the country’s Day of the Dead festival. The reality television star’s headpiece was a masterpiece in itself, which featured a giant skull with glittery red eye sockets and an assortment of flowers! For the outfit itself, Chyna accentuated her beautiful curves in a black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, and wore mesh elbow length gloves dotted with pearl-like jewels for an added touch of glamour. With a transparent Fendi clutch on her arm, Chyna’s Halloween outfit was something to marvel at as she was spotted outside The Dream Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Lisa Rinna, 56, also deserves an honorable mention! Not only did she look ageless in the green dress that looked identical to the Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez wore for the 2000 Grammy Awards, it was a relevant costume as well! Nearly two decades after first wearing the dress, JLo brought it back to strut down the Versace catwalk for Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20. Lisa also deserved a runway when she wore her JLo-inspired costume for the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

Finally, there are the classic sexy costumes that never go out of style. Cardi B, 27, proved this to be true in her tight nurse’s dress with thigh-high red boots, and so did Paris Hilton, 38, who was flirty and cute in a sailor’s dress with a very short hemline! You can check out all the sexiest celebrity costumes of 2019 in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.