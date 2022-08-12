Seth Rogen’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lauren Miller & Their 10+ Year Marriage

Seth Rogen, 40, has it all — multiple Primetime Emmy nominations, funny movies, and a beautiful wife. Seth is married to Lauren Miller Rogen, 40, who he is often seen with at red carpet events and on his social media accounts. Lauren is also very public on her Instagram about her love for her famous husband Seth. Keep reading to find out more about Lauren and her long marriage to Seth.

Who is Lauren Miller Rogen?

Lauren was born on July 24, 1982, in Lakeland, Florida, to her parents Adele and Scott Miller. Growing up, Lauren was always invested in the arts, so much so that she attended Harrison School For the Arts for her high school education. Later, she went on to attend Florida State University for her higher education. There, she attended the College of Motion Picture Arts to pursue her career in the film industry.

She is an actress, writer, and director. Lauren has appeared in many hit films, sometimes also alongside her husband Seth. Some of the movies they have been in together include, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, 50/50, Observe and Report, and Superbad. On her own, Lauren has also appeared in other movies without Seth including, Better Off Single and Growing Up And Other Lies.

How Long Have Lauren and Seth Been Married?

Seth and Lauren have been married for over 10 years, as the cute couple tied the knot together in 2011. In October 2020, Seth shared a sweet wedding anniversary post of him and his wife with the caption, “Happy anniversary to us!! I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here’s me beating her at video games at our wedding.”

The cute couple met back in 2004, while working on the Da Ali G Show, PEOPLE reported. After knowing each other for seven years, they had an adorable wedding in Sonoma County in Northern California.

Do Lauren and Seth Have Kids?

Although Seth and Lauren have been together for over a decade, they have kept their family as a family of two. The couple does not have any children.

In May 2021, Seth opened up about he and his wife’s decision to not have kids on the Howard Stern Show. “She doesn’t want kids,” he said at the time. “She wants kids less than I do.”

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” Seth added. “We’re f–king psyched all the time. We’re lying in bed Saturday morning, smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be doing this.”